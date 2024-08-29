MagazineBuy Print

England full-back Kieran Trippier retires from international football

The right back’s most famous moment in an England jersey came at the 2018 World Cup where he curled in a free kick to give his team the lead against Croatia in the semifinals.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 17:21 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The 33-year-old Trippier, a defender for Newcastle, was one of Southgate’s most trusted defenders in his eight-year tenure.
The 33-year-old Trippier, a defender for Newcastle, was one of Southgate's most trusted defenders in his eight-year tenure.
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: AP

Kieran Trippier announced his retirement from international football on Thursday after playing 54 times for England. The 33-year-old Trippier, a defender for Newcastle, was one of Southgate’s most trusted defenders in his eight-year tenure.

The news came shortly before England interim coach Lee Carsley announced his first squad since taking over from Gareth Southgate, who left the post after losing the European Championship final to Spain last month.

The right back’s most famous moment in an England jersey came at the 2018 World Cup where he curled in a free kick to give his team the lead against Croatia in the semifinals. England went on to lose the match 2-1.

“I never thought as a young lad from Bury that I would play for my country let alone achieve 54 caps. It’s been one of the biggest honours of my life to represent my country at 4 major tournaments, “ Trippier wrote on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Manchester United defender Jonny Evans announces international retirement

“I want to say a big thank you to Gareth and all the staff that have worked with the England squad for the trust they have placed in me throughout the years. Thank you to all my team mates - we have had some very special moments reaching 2 Euro finals, and a World Cup semi final and I am sure in the future this group of players will win a major tournament,” he added.

Trippier started the European Championship final in 2021 when England lost a penalty shootout to Italy and played out of position at left back, or left wing back, for much of Euro 2024.

(with inputs from AP)

