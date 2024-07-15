MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Final delayed by 30 minutes due to fans rushing the gates

Published : Jul 15, 2024 05:21 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Fans try to enter the stadium amid disturbances prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium.
Fans try to enter the stadium amid disturbances prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Fans try to enter the stadium amid disturbances prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The Copa America 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami has been delayed by 30 minutes, CONMEBOL announced on X.

“We would like to inform you that individuals without tickets will not be allowed entry into the stadium. Only those with purchased tickets will be permitted entry once access is reopened. We also inform you that the match will be delayed by 30 minutes, starting at 8:30 PM,” the governing body’s statement read.

Now, the match will kick off at 6 am IST.

Hundreds of viewers queing for the showpiece between Argentina and Colombia were kept waiting behind entrance barriers, which remained shut more than one hour after they were scheduled to open at 5pm local time.

Security staff told AFP that the gates had been kept closed because fans had attempted to force their way into the stadium whenever the gates had been opened.

A police officer on site at the scene told AFP that several fans had managed to rush into the stadium. It was unclear if they had tickets for the match.

Fans interviewed by an AFP reporter described chaotic scenes at the entrance gates.

“It was crazy, people were just trying to get in like crazy,” said David Fernandez, a Colombia fan from Gainesville, Florida.

“They just didn’t want to wait. They were just rushing over and running over. They’ve opened the gates three different times -- it was good for two or three minutes and then everybody was just rushing.”

Rosy Riales said fans had got increasingly frustrated at the failure to open the gates on time. “People are just riled up and excited, so they’re pushing and it’s like mayhem,” she told AFP. “They should have opened the gates sooner to let people in slowly.”

(With AFP inputs)

