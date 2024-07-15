  • The Copa America 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami has been delayed by 45 minutes, CONMEBOL announced on X. This is due to fans rushing the gates, and many without tickets reportedly also tried to enter.
  • Argentina, the defending champion, is currently the joint-most successful side in the tournament with 15 titles. It has the chance to break the record tonight.
  • Colombia has only won the title once in 2001.