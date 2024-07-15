Argentina meets Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final on Sunday in Miami, Florida at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Read the major talking points from the Copa America 2024 final:
- The Copa America 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami has been delayed by 45 minutes, CONMEBOL announced on X. This is due to fans rushing the gates, and many without tickets reportedly also tried to enter.
- Argentina, the defending champion, is currently the joint-most successful side in the tournament with 15 titles. It has the chance to break the record tonight.
- Colombia has only won the title once in 2001.
Latest on Sportstar
- Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: Lamine Yamal breaks record in European Championship
- Copa America 2024: Why is the Argentina vs Colombia final delayed by 45 minutes?
- LIVE Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024: Final delayed by 45 minutes, top talking points from ARG v COL
- Argentina vs Colombia LIVE updates, Copa America 2024 final: Match delayed by 45 minutes after fans rush gates; 6:15 AM IST kick-off
- Euro 2024: Lamine Yamal wins Young Player of the Year after Spain beats England 2-1 in final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE