WATCH: Oyarzabal scores leading goal in Spain vs England Euro 2024 final

Mikel Oyarzabal gave Spain the lead after coming off the bench when he scored a late goal against England in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 02:18 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal enters the pitch replacing Alvaro Morata during the final match against England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024.
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal enters the pitch replacing Alvaro Morata during the final match against England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024.
infoIcon

Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal enters the pitch replacing Alvaro Morata during the final match against England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

