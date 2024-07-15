WATCH: Oyarzabal scores leading goal in Spain vs England Euro 2024 final

Mikel Oyarzabal gave Spain the lead after coming off the bench when he scored a late goal against England in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday.

SPAIN. DID. THAT. 😱



Another look at Mikel Oyarzabal's goal to give Spain the lead back late 🇪🇸🔁 pic.twitter.com/8ryilITMWL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 14, 2024

More to follow.