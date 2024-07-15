MagazineBuy Print

Fans rush security gates ahead of Copa America 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia

Hundreds of fans queing for the showpiece between Argentina and Colombia were kept waiting behind entrance barriers, which remained shut more than one hour after they were scheduled to open at 5pm local time.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 04:37 IST , Miami - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Fans of Argentina chant outside the stadium prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium.
Fans of Argentina chant outside the stadium prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Fans of Argentina chant outside the stadium prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Dozens of fans forced their way into Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium venue hosting Sunday’s Copa America final in chaotic scenes before kick-off, stadium security staff told AFP.

Hundreds of fans queing for the showpiece between Argentina and Colombia were kept waiting behind entrance barriers, which remained shut more than one hour after they were scheduled to open at 5pm local time.

Security staff told AFP that the gates had been kept closed because fans had attempted to force their way into the stadium whenever the gates had been opened.

A police officer on site at the scene told AFP that several fans had managed to rush into the stadium. It was unclear if they had tickets for the match.

Fans interviewed by an AFP reporter described chaotic scenes at the entrance gates.

“It was crazy, people were just trying to get in like crazy,” said David Fernandez, a Colombia fan from Gainesville, Florida.

“They just didn’t want to wait. They were just rushing over and running over. They’ve opened the gates three different times -- it was good for two or three minutes and then everybody was just rushing.”

Rosy Riales said fans had got increasingly frustrated at the failure to open the gates on time. “People are just riled up and excited, so they’re pushing and it’s like mayhem,” she told AFP. “They should have opened the gates sooner to let people in slowly.”

The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny of stadium security at the Copa America following a brawl which marred the end of Wednesday’s semi-final between Colombia and Uruguay.

Uruguayan players climbed into the stands and clashed with Colombian fans, claiming family members had been threatened in the aftermath of Uruguay’s 1-0 defeat.

