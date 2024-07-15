Euro 2024 final: Bellingham kicks cooler after Spain beats England 2-1 UEFA European Championships

Spain beat England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final to lift the title for a record fourth time at the Olympiastadion in Berlin Germany.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winning goal in the 86th minute to help Spain go on an unbeaten run and lift the Euro trophy.

Nico Williams scored the opening goal in the 47th minute after a 17-year-old Lamine Yamal assist. Super substitute, Cole Palmer scored a stunning goal for England from a distance to lift its fans’ hopes up however, their party was ruined by the late Oyarzabal goal.

AS IT HAPPENED | SPAIN VS ENGLAND HIGHLIGHTS, EURO 2024 FINAL

After the match, English youngster Jude Bellingham was seen kicking a cooler box in frustration in England’s dugout before leaving the field.

Yamal won the Young Player of the Tournament Award while Rodri won the Player of the Tournament. France’s Mike Maignan secured the Golden Glove with four clean sheets.

With no Harry Kane or Dani Olmo scoring a goal in the final, six players will be awarded the Euro 2024 golden boot.

The leading-scorer position is currently occupied by six players -- England’s Harry Kane, Spain’s Dani Olmo, Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo, Germany’s Jamal Musiala, Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz and Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze.

Spain has now won the Euros the most number of times (four) - 1964, 2008, 2012 and now 2024.

Teams with most Euro titles:

Spain - 4

Germany - 3

Italy - 2

More to follow...