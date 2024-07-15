MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Spain’s Rodri named best player of the tournament after beating England 2-1 in the final

Rodri has now lost just once in his last 80 games in all competitions for club and country and can add the Euros to a glittering list of silverware in that time.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 04:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Spain’s Rodri celebrates with the best player of the tournament trophy during the presentations after the Euro 2024 final match between Spain and England.
Spain’s Rodri celebrates with the best player of the tournament trophy during the presentations after the Euro 2024 final match between Spain and England. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Rodri celebrates with the best player of the tournament trophy during the presentations after the Euro 2024 final match between Spain and England. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spain midfielder Rodri was named the best player of Euro 2024 after helping La Roja beat England 2-1 to win the competition for a fourth time in Berlin on Sunday.

Rodri had to be replaced at half-time of the final after picking up a knee injury but was rewarded for his excellent performances as Spain also overcame host Germany and France to reach the final.

The Manchester City man’s only goal of the tournament came in scoring the equaliser in a 4-1 win over Georgia in the last 16.

AS IT HAPPENED | SPAIN VS ENGLAND HIGHLIGHTS, EURO 2024 FINAL

However, he was hailed by coach Luis de la Fuente as a “perfect computer” for his metronomic passing and reading of the game that proved vital to carrying a young side through a devilishly difficult draw to glory.

Rodri has now lost just once in his last 80 games in all competitions for club and country and can add the Euros to a glittering list of silverware in that time.

The 28-year-old has won four Premier League titles, the Champions League, one FA Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup with City, as well as the Nations League with Spain.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Rodri

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE updates Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: COL lineup out, James Rodriguez starts, Score, Kick-off at 5:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Spain’s Rodri named best player of the tournament after beating England 2-1 in the final
    AFP
  3. Euro 2024 final: Rodri subbed off at half-time on Spain vs England with suspected injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Looking back at some controversial decisions that questioned the refereeing standards
    Team Sportstar
  5. From Messi’s historic touch to Kone’s overhead kick: Top 10 goals from Copa America 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Spain’s Rodri named best player of the tournament after beating England 2-1 in the final
    AFP
  2. LIVE updates Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: COL lineup out, James Rodriguez starts, Score, Kick-off at 5:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 final: ‘We didn’t have the ball enough to have control in the game,’ says Southgate after England loss
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 final: Bellingham kicks cooler after Spain beats England 2-1 UEFA European Championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 final: Spain becomes most successful nation in Euros history, wins title for record fourth time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE updates Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: COL lineup out, James Rodriguez starts, Score, Kick-off at 5:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Spain’s Rodri named best player of the tournament after beating England 2-1 in the final
    AFP
  3. Euro 2024 final: Rodri subbed off at half-time on Spain vs England with suspected injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Looking back at some controversial decisions that questioned the refereeing standards
    Team Sportstar
  5. From Messi’s historic touch to Kone’s overhead kick: Top 10 goals from Copa America 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment