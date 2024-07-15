MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics: Kohli wishes good luck to India’s Games-bound athletes

In a little over a minute long video post on social media, featuring some Paris-bound athletes like javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and boxing hope Nishant Dev, Kohli spoke about India’s chances in Paris.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 12:05 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli gestures upon his arrival at New Delhi airport after winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024, on July 04, 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli gestures upon his arrival at New Delhi airport after winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024, on July 04, 2024. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli gestures upon his arrival at New Delhi airport after winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024, on July 04, 2024. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP/ The Hindu

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has urged the nation to get behind its Olympic-bound contingent, asking the fans to join him in supporting the athletes as “they inch closer to the podium with dogged determination” in the quadrennial showpiece starting July 26 in Paris.

In a little over a minute long video post on social media, featuring some Paris-bound athletes like javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and boxing hope Nishant Dev, Kohli said it is time for India to be recognised as a global sporting powerhouse.

ALSO READ | Olympics special: Legends of the Games

“There was a time when the world could only think of India as a land of snake charmers and elephants. Over time, that has changed. Today we are known to the world as the largest democracy, a global tech hub,” he said.

“We are known for cricket and Bollywood, for start-up unicorns and as the fastest growing economy in the world. So, what is the next big thing for this great nation? Well, that will be more gold, more silver and more bronze,” he added.

He then went on to address Indian sports fans, asking them to support the 118-strong group of athletes, who would be aiming to better the country’s best ever performance of seven medals achieved in the previous Games in Tokyo.

“Our brothers and sisters are headed to Paris, hungry for medals. A billion of us will be watching them nervous and excited as our athletes set foot in the tracks and fields and courts and rings.

“Every neighbourhood, every corner of India will hear a chorus of voices chanting ‘India, India, India’. Join me in remembering their faces as they inch closer to the podium with the dogged determination of waving the Tiranga with pride. Jai Hind and good luck India,” Kohli, who is currently in London on a break after India’s T20 World Cup triumph in the West Indies last month, said in his monologue.

Most of the Indian competitors are currently training abroad and will head to the French capital from their respective bases.

India’s medal hopes will rest on shooting, badminton, wrestling, and boxing aside from the expectations of a second successive podium finish from Chopra, who scripted history with his javelin throw gold in Tokyo.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Games /

Virat Kohli /

olympics /

Nishant Dev /

Neeraj Chopra /

T20 World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics: Kohli wishes good luck to India’s Games-bound athletes
    PTI
  2. Euro 2024: Overlooked, ridiculed and booed but distinctive Cucurella holds attention of Europe
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Euro 2024: Golden boot to be shared between six players if no tie-breaker in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. ZIM vs IND 5th T20I: It is a good thing that everyone is performing, says Gill on competition for openers’ slots
    PTI
  5. India’s swimming aspirations at Olympics take shape at IIS high-performance programme
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Paris Olympics: Kohli wishes good luck to India’s Games-bound athletes
    PTI
  2. ZIM vs IND 5th T20I: It is a good thing that everyone is performing, says Gill on competition for openers’ slots
    PTI
  3. Cummins to miss Australia’s limited-overs tour to England and Scotland
    AP
  4. ZIM vs IND 5th T20I: Hunger to win, adapting to conditions quickly helped us bounce back, says Gill
    PTI
  5. Samson, Mukesh fire India to 42-run win over Zimbabwe in 5th T20I to seal 4-1 series win
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics: Kohli wishes good luck to India’s Games-bound athletes
    PTI
  2. Euro 2024: Overlooked, ridiculed and booed but distinctive Cucurella holds attention of Europe
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Euro 2024: Golden boot to be shared between six players if no tie-breaker in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. ZIM vs IND 5th T20I: It is a good thing that everyone is performing, says Gill on competition for openers’ slots
    PTI
  5. India’s swimming aspirations at Olympics take shape at IIS high-performance programme
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment