ZIM vs IND 5th T20I: Hunger to win, adapting to conditions quickly helped us bounce back, says Gill

India suffered an unexpected 13-run loss in the first game of the five-match series as the team fell short of chasing a modest 115-run total but quickly put the disappointment on the back-burner to win the series 4-1.

Published : Jul 14, 2024 21:20 IST , Harare - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Indian batter Shubman Gill in action.
Indian batter Shubman Gill in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Indian batter Shubman Gill in action. | Photo Credit: AP

The hunger to bounce back and adaptive skills helped Indian team pull itself up following the shocking loss in the series opener to win the remaining four matches against Zimbabwe, said skipper Shubman Gill here on Sunday.

India suffered an unexpected 13-run loss in the first game of the five-match series as the team fell short of chasing a modest 115-run total on July 6. But the visitors quickly put the disappointment on the back-burner to win the series 4-1.

“I think, the hunger that we showed after losing the first match was fantastic to watch. When we came here, not everyone had a lot of hits in the nets. We weren’t really used to the conditions. The way we adapted (was great),” said Gill following India’s 42-run win in the fifth and final T20I.

‘Player of the Series’ Washington Sundar said the pace and bounce of the pitch here took the Indian batters by surprise initially, which cost them the first match, adding that the series win had given the side a lot of confidence going into the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ | India tour of Sri Lanka 2024 revised schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues

India will play a six-match away series against the Islanders from July 27, which includes three T20Is and an equal number of ODIs.

“Good to finish with a win. I felt after the first game that the condition were very similar to South Africa, with extra speed and extra bounce. Lots of takeaways, lots of learnings, a lot of confidence going into the Sri Lanka series,” said Sundar.

Young Riyan Parag (22 runs), who was involved in a 65-run partnership with Sanju Samson when the chips were down on Sunday, said the series opener made the team introspect its strategy.

“After the first game everyone woke up, and it was a clinical performance. Enjoyed it to the max,” he noted.

India /

Zimbabwe /

Shubman Gill

