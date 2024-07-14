The Women’s Selection Committee on Sunday announced an 18-member squad for the India A women’s upcoming multi-format tour of Australia.

India A women is set to play three T20s and as many 50-over matches followed by a 4-day match against Australia A.

The multi-format tour kicks off on August 7 at the Allan Border Field (ABF), Brisbane, which will host the three T20s. The action then moves to Mackay for the three 50-over matches, with Gold Coast hosting the four-day clash between the two sides.

SCHEDULE:

1st T20 - August 7 - Allan Border Field, Brisbane

2nd T20 - August 9 - Allan Border Field, Brisbane

3rd T20 - August 11 - Allan Border Field, Brisbane

1st 50-over - August 14 - Mackay

2nd 50-over - August 16 - Mackay

3rd 50-over - August 18 - Mackay

4-day encounter - August 22-25 - Gold Coast

Squad: Minnu Mani (C), Shweta Sehrawat (VC), Priya Punia, Shubha Satheesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Kiran Navgire, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (Wk), Shipra Giri (Wk), Raghavi Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Shabnam Shakeel*, S. Yashasri The selection of Shabnam Shakeel is subject to fitness. Standby player: Saima Thakor