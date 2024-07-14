The Women’s Selection Committee on Sunday announced an 18-member squad for the India A women’s upcoming multi-format tour of Australia.
India A women is set to play three T20s and as many 50-over matches followed by a 4-day match against Australia A.
The multi-format tour kicks off on August 7 at the Allan Border Field (ABF), Brisbane, which will host the three T20s. The action then moves to Mackay for the three 50-over matches, with Gold Coast hosting the four-day clash between the two sides.
SCHEDULE:
- 1st T20 - August 7 - Allan Border Field, Brisbane
- 2nd T20 - August 9 - Allan Border Field, Brisbane
- 3rd T20 - August 11 - Allan Border Field, Brisbane
- 1st 50-over - August 14 - Mackay
- 2nd 50-over - August 16 - Mackay
- 3rd 50-over - August 18 - Mackay
- 4-day encounter - August 22-25 - Gold Coast
Squad:
