BCCI releases Rs 1 crore aid to Gaekwad for cancer treatment

BCCI has provided Rs 1 crore financial assistance to former India cricketer Aunshuman Gaekwad, who is battling cancer.

Published : Jul 14, 2024 13:22 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of former India cricketer Aunshuman Gaekwad.
File image of former India cricketer Aunshuman Gaekwad. | Photo Credit: K. Bhagya Prakash
infoIcon

File image of former India cricketer Aunshuman Gaekwad. | Photo Credit: K. Bhagya Prakash

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) apex council has released Rs 1 crore to provide financial assistance to former India cricketer and head coach Aunshuman Gaekwad, who is battling blood cancer.

In a statement, BCCI said, “BCCI secretary Jay Shah has also spoken to Mr Gaekwad’s family to take stock of the situation and extend support.

“The board stands by Mr Gaekwad’s family in this hour of crisis and will do whatever is essential for Mr Gaekwad’s quick recovery.

“The BCCI will continue to monitor Mr Gaekwad’s progress and is confident that he will come out of this phase strongly.”

On Friday, former India captain Kapil Dev urged the BCCI to help Gaekwad.  

“It is a sad and very depressing,” Kapil told Sportstar. “I am in pain because I have played alongside Aunshu and can’t bear to see him in this state. No one should suffer. I know the Board will take care of him.” 

Kapil, Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Madan Lal, Ravi Shastri and Kirti Azad are also actively contacting friends and corporates to seek support for Gaekwad in his difficult times.

Related Topics

BCCI /

Aunshuman Gaekwad /

Jay Shah

