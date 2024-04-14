MagazineBuy Print

Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from ATP Barcelona Open: organisers

It is the same injury that forced Alcaraz to pull out of this week’s Monte Carlo Masters and comes just weeks away from the French Open.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 16:56 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz in action.
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Carlos Alcaraz’s hopes of a third successive Barcelona Open title have been dashed as he withdrew from the tournament on Sunday due to a right arm injury, organisers announced.

It is the same injury that forced Alcaraz to pull out of this week’s Monte Carlo Masters and comes just weeks away from the French Open.

“Despite having tried until the last moment, he will not be in the Barcelona Open,” read an organisers’ statement.

Alcaraz will set his sights on the Madrid Open -- it runs from April 24 to May 5 -- which he has also won on the past two occasions.

The 20-year-old is yet to add a French Open crown to his US Open (2022) and Wimbledon titles (2023), his best performance a semi-final last year.

The French Open begins on May 20.

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
