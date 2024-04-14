MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Emma Raducanu leads Britain into the Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Raducanu also put together a comeback from a set down in her opening singles match on Friday against Caroline Garcia on an indoor clay court in Le Portel, France.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 08:57 IST , LE PORTEL, France - 4 MINS READ

AP
(L-R) Katie Boulter, Emma Raducanu, Heather Watson, Harriet Dart, Captain Anne Keothavong and Francesca Jones of Great Britain celebrate after winning match between France and Great Britain.
(L-R) Katie Boulter, Emma Raducanu, Heather Watson, Harriet Dart, Captain Anne Keothavong and Francesca Jones of Great Britain celebrate after winning match between France and Great Britain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images for ITF
infoIcon

(L-R) Katie Boulter, Emma Raducanu, Heather Watson, Harriet Dart, Captain Anne Keothavong and Francesca Jones of Great Britain celebrate after winning match between France and Great Britain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images for ITF

Emma Raducanu wrapped up Britain’s berth in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals by taking the last six points of a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1) victory over Diane Parry of France on Saturday for an insurmountable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five-match qualifying round.

Poland — led by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek — and the United States, Japan, Australia, Slovakia, Romania and Germany also advanced to the Finals, which will be held in Seville, Spain, in November. The eight nations from qualifying join defending champion Canada, 2023 runner-up Italy, host Spain and wild-card selection Czech Republic in the 12-team Finals field.

Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champion who missed most of last season because of injuries, also put together a comeback from a set down in her opening singles match on Friday against Caroline Garcia on an indoor clay court in Le Portel, France.

This was a rematch from last year in qualifying, when France won; this time, the countries were tied 1-all after Friday. Katie Boulter beat Clara Burel 7-5, 6-0 to put Britain ahead 2-1 on Saturday, before Raducanu came through in a contest that lasted nearly 3 hours. She led Parry 5-2 in the third set, held two match points while serving for the win at 5-3 but needed the tiebreaker to close things out.

Raducanu had surgery on each wrist and one ankle in 2023. When Saturday’s win ended, she dropped her racket on the court, leaned over to place her hands on her knees, then stood with a wide smile.

“To be able to put two matches like that back to back — three sets and on clay, against really tough opponents — it’s just a testament to the work we’ve been doing,” said Raducanu, who has been as high as No. 10 in the WTA rankings and is No. 302 this week, more than 250 places below both Garcia (No. 23) and Parry (No. 49). “And I knew it would pay off, eventually. So I’m very pleased that, this weekend, it was able to show.”

READ | Monte Carlo: Ruud upsets Djokovic in semifinal, will face Tsitsipas for title

Britain has never won the international team competition for women.

The U.S. moved on when Jessica Pegula put the hosts ahead 3-0 against Belgium by beating Hanne Vandewinkel 6-2, 6-0 on an outdoor hard court in Orlando, Florida. The Americans have won a record 18 titles in the event that used to be known as the Fed Cup, but their last came in 2017.

Swiatek clinched a berth for Poland by defeating Switzerland’s Celine Naef 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday for a 3-0 lead. Swiatek — who has claimed Grand Slam titles at the French Open and one at the U.S. Open — also won her opening singles match on an indoor hard court at Biel, Switzerland.

Japan went ahead 3-0 against Kazakhstan without needing four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka to play a second match on an indoor hard court in Tokyo. That’s because Nao Hibino beat Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7) on Saturday, after Osaka’s win against Putintseva on Friday helped the hosts go up 2-0.

Romania, after losing the first two matches, rallied to beat Ukraine 3-2 in Amelia Island, Florida. Ana Bogdan and Jaqueline Cristian won singles matches to tie it, then teamed to beat Ukrainian twins Lyudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok 6-2, 7-6 (7).

It was the ninth time in a team has overcome an 0-2 deficit to win since the best-of-five format was adopted in 1995. Bogdan got the comeback started by beating Elina Svitolina 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, and Cristian topped Lesia Tsurenko 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to tie it.

“We’re going to party hard tonight, and then we’re going to prepare for Seville,” captain Horia Tecau said during the on-court celebrations.

Slovakia moved into the Finals when 16-year-old Renata Jamrichova defeated Veronika Erjavec 6-2, 6-0 on an indoor hard court in Bratislava to give the hosts a 3-0 edge over visiting Slovenia.

Australia went up 3-0 over Mexico on an outdoor hard court in Brisbane thanks to Taylah Preston’s 6-1, 6-1 victory over Marcela Zacarias.

Germany beat Brazil 3-1.

Related Topics

Emma Raducanu /

Billie Jean King Cup /

Great Britain /

France

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Emma Raducanu leads Britain into the Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    AP
  2. Premier League: Fernandes earns unconvincing Man United draw at Bournemouth
    Reuters
  3. Candidates 2024: Koneru Humpy beats Vaishali to grab her first win of tournament
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Serie A: Juventus title hopes over after Torino stalemate
    Reuters
  5. La Liga: Madrid wins at Mallorca; Felix scores as Barca defeats Cadiz
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Emma Raducanu leads Britain into the Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    AP
  2. Monte Carlo: Ruud upsets Djokovic in semifinal, will face Tsitsipas for title
    Reuters
  3. Monte Carlo: Tsitsipas beats Sinner to reach final, to face either Djokovic or Ruud for title
    AFP
  4. Iga Swiatek leads Poland to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    AP
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: India loses 1-2 to New Zealand, misses out on historic play-offs berth
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Emma Raducanu leads Britain into the Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    AP
  2. Premier League: Fernandes earns unconvincing Man United draw at Bournemouth
    Reuters
  3. Candidates 2024: Koneru Humpy beats Vaishali to grab her first win of tournament
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Serie A: Juventus title hopes over after Torino stalemate
    Reuters
  5. La Liga: Madrid wins at Mallorca; Felix scores as Barca defeats Cadiz
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment