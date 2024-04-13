MagazineBuy Print

Billie Jean King Cup: India loses 1-2 to New Zealand, misses out on historic play-offs berth

With three-way tie for the second qualification spot between Korea, India and New Zealand, Korea took the second qualification berth, winning 11 individual matches from five ties.

Published : Apr 13, 2024 18:00 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
FILE - India’s Ankita Raina lost the second singles 2-6, 0-6 to Lulu Sun.
FILE - India’s Ankita Raina lost the second singles 2-6, 0-6 to Lulu Sun. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

FILE - India’s Ankita Raina lost the second singles 2-6, 0-6 to Lulu Sun. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/MURALI KUMAR K

New Zealand scorched India’s hopes with a 2-1 victory in the last league match of the Asia-Oceania group-1 Billie Jean King Cup women’s tennis tournament on the clay courts of Changsha, China, on Saturday.

Rutuja Bhosale gave a bright start for India, winning the opening rubber against Monique Barry 6-2, 7-6(5). Ankita Raina lost the second singles 2-6, 0-6 to Lulu Sun.

In the decisive doubles, Paige Hourigan and Erin Routliffe led 6-1, 5-1 before Ankita and Prarthana Thombare made a fight of it to be 5-5 in the second set.

ALSO READ: Japan advances to the Billie Jean King Cup finals without Naomi Osaka

However, the Kiwi pair was far too experienced, with world No.5 doubles player Routliffe having made the Australian Open semifinals this year and having won the women’s doubles title in the US Open to let the Indian team stretch the fight any further.

There was a three-way tie for the second qualification spot between Korea, India and New Zealand, behind the all-conquering Chinese.

Korea took the second qualification berth, winning 11 individual matches from five ties, to eight by India and seven by New Zealand. Had India won the tie against New Zealand, it would have qualified with four wins.

After such fighting victories against Taiwan and Korea, it was a heartbreak for the Indian team. However, the team had played remarkably well to stay in the race for qualification till the last rubber.

ALSO READ: Nadal to make ATP return next week in Barcelona Open

While China and Korea qualified for the World group play-off, Taiwan and Pacific Oceania got relegated to Asia-Oceania group-2.

India and New Zealand will continue to stay in group-1 for next season.

The results (league)
New Zealand bt India 2-1 (Monique Barry lost to Rutuja Bhosale 2-6, 6-7(5); Lulu Sun bt Ankita Raina 6-2, 6-0; Paige Hourigan & Erin Routliffe bt Ankita & Prarthana Thombare 6-1, 7-5).

