MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Monte Carlo: Tsitsipas beats Sinner to reach final, to face either Djokovic or Ruud for title

Tsitsipas will play Sunday’s final against either top seed Novak Djokovic or Casper Ruud, who meet in the second semi-final.

Published : Apr 13, 2024 21:03 IST , Monte Carlo - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, returns the ball to Jannik Sinner, of Italy during their Monte Carlo Tennis Masters semifinal match in Monaco, Saturday, April 13, 2024.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, returns the ball to Jannik Sinner, of Italy during their Monte Carlo Tennis Masters semifinal match in Monaco, Saturday, April 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, returns the ball to Jannik Sinner, of Italy during their Monte Carlo Tennis Masters semifinal match in Monaco, Saturday, April 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

An inspired Stefanos Tsitsipas handed Jannik Sinner his second loss of the season on Saturday as the two-time champion reached the Monte Carlo Masters final 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

The Greek’s victory ended the nine-match winning streak of the Australian Open champion, who also has title wins in Rotterdam and Miami to his name this season.

Tsitsipas will play Sunday’s final against either top seed Novak Djokovic or Casper Ruud, who meet in the second semi-final.

“Today was a great day, I’m hoping for a good recovery and a fresh mind,” said Tsitsipas. “I hope to come out extra strong tomorrow.”

ALSO READ: Nadal to make ATP return next week in Barcelona Open

World number two Sinner began the final set, during which he was twice treated on his right knee by the trainer, with a break of serve.

But he lost it in the eighth game after saving four break points, which allowed Tsitsipas to level at 4-4.

The Greek then finished it off by playing what he called “tennis at the highest level that I’ve been able to play recently”.

Tsitsipas, ranked 12th, won the title here in 2021 and 2022 and declared he is returning to top form after falling out of the top 10.

“It will help my confidence to have a win like this,” he said. “I’m aiming for the top level again.”

ALSO READ: Billie Jean King Cup: India loses 1-2 to New Zealand, misses out on historic play-offs berth

Tsitsipas secured the opening set with a break in the third game, but the Italian put up a fight to level in the second.

Sinner broke on the way to a 3-0 lead and fought to save five break points in a 13-minute marathon final game before squaring the match on his second set point.

“Jannik has been very consistent, he’s the toughest I’ve faced this season,” said Tsitsipas.

“I had to overcome obstacles and find a way to win.

“I’m extremely proud of that. Jannik gave me a difficult game. But the way I managed the situation was pure excellence.”

Related Topics

Monte Carlo Masters /

Stefanos Tsitsipas /

Jannik Sinner

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 111/6 (17 Overs); Livingstone attacks at death
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League: Bayern forward Coman picks up injury against Cologne, doubtful against Arsenal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Monte Carlo: Tsitsipas beats Sinner to reach final, to face either Djokovic or Ruud for title
    AFP
  4. La Liga: Griezmann at the double as Atletico recovers to outclass Girona
    Reuters
  5. FIDE Women’s Candidates 2024: Humpy searching for first win against Vaishali
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Monte Carlo: Tsitsipas beats Sinner to reach final, to face either Djokovic or Ruud for title
    AFP
  2. Iga Swiatek leads Poland to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    AP
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: India loses 1-2 to New Zealand, misses out on historic play-offs berth
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Nadal to make ATP return next week in Barcelona Open
    AFP
  5. Osaka wants to play at Paris Olympics ‘if they let me’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 111/6 (17 Overs); Livingstone attacks at death
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League: Bayern forward Coman picks up injury against Cologne, doubtful against Arsenal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Monte Carlo: Tsitsipas beats Sinner to reach final, to face either Djokovic or Ruud for title
    AFP
  4. La Liga: Griezmann at the double as Atletico recovers to outclass Girona
    Reuters
  5. FIDE Women’s Candidates 2024: Humpy searching for first win against Vaishali
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment