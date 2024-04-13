MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Iga Swiatek leads Poland to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Japan, Australia and Slovakia were among the other countries that advanced to the Finals, which will be held in Seville, Spain, in November.

Published : Apr 13, 2024 19:20 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AP
Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates her opening singles match victory against Switzerland’s Simona Waltert during the Billie Jean King Cup qualification round on Friday.
Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates her opening singles match victory against Switzerland’s Simona Waltert during the Billie Jean King Cup qualification round on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates her opening singles match victory against Switzerland’s Simona Waltert during the Billie Jean King Cup qualification round on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

Number one-ranked Iga Swiatek clinched a berth for Poland in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals by defeating Switzerland’s Celine Naef 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday to take an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the best-of-five-match qualifying round.

Swiatek, who has claimed Grand Slam titles at the French Open and one at the U.S. Open, also won her opening singles match on an indoor hard court at Biel, Switzerland, on Friday.

Japan, Australia and Slovakia were among the countries that advanced Saturday to the Finals, which will be held in Seville, Spain, in November.

Japan went ahead 3-0 over Kazakhstan and Australia went up 3-0 over Mexico to advance to the Finals.

ALSO READ | Billie Jean King Cup: India loses 1-2 to New Zealand, misses out on historic play-offs berth

Slovakia moved into the Finals when 16-year-old Renata Jamrichova defeated Veronika Erjavec 6-2, 6-0 on an indoor hard court in Bratislava to give the hosts a 3-0 edge over visiting Slovenia.

The eight winners in qualifying will join defending champion Canada, 2023 runner-up Italy, host Spain and wild-card selection Czech Republic in the 12-country Finals field.

Heading into Saturday, 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and Britain was tied 1-1 with France, the United States led Belgium 2-0, Ukraine led Romania 2-0, and Germany was ahead of Brazil 2-0.

Related stories

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek /

Billie Jean King Cup /

Emma Raducanu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out due to injury against Rajasthan Royals, Sam Curran steps in as captain
    Team Sportstar
  2. Iga Swiatek leads Poland to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    AP
  3. PBKS vs RR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  4. PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals to bowl first; Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Livingstone back for Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  5. PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Iga Swiatek leads Poland to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    AP
  2. Billie Jean King Cup: India loses 1-2 to New Zealand, misses out on historic play-offs berth
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Nadal to make ATP return next week in Barcelona Open
    AFP
  4. Osaka wants to play at Paris Olympics ‘if they let me’
    AFP
  5. Japan advances to the Billie Jean King Cup finals without Naomi Osaka
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out due to injury against Rajasthan Royals, Sam Curran steps in as captain
    Team Sportstar
  2. Iga Swiatek leads Poland to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    AP
  3. PBKS vs RR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  4. PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals to bowl first; Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Livingstone back for Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  5. PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment