Paris Olympics 2024: What are the various weight categories for Weightlifting, Boxing and Wrestling?

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics is set to be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

At the previous Olympics - the 32nd edition held in Tokyo in 2021 - India had won a total of two silver and two bronze medals in wrestling, boxing and weightlifting.

Here are the various categories in weightlifting, boxing and wrestling in which Indians will be competing at the upcoming Paris Olympics:

WEIGHTLIFTING

FILE PHOTO: Mirabai Chanu. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan/The Hindu

Mirabai Chanu will be the sole Indian representative in weightlifting in Paris. Mirabai, who won silver in Tokyo, qualified for this year’s Summer Games as one of the top 10 weightlifters in the Olympic Qualification Rankings (OQR) for the women’s 49kg category.

Categories Men: 61kg, 73kg, 89kg, 102kg, +102kg Women: 49kg, 59kg, 71kg, 81kg, +81kg Indian squad Women: Mirabai Chanu (49kg)

BOXING

Boxer Jaismine Lamboria will represent the country in the 57kg category at Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) qualified for the Olympics during the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year. While Nikhat, Preeti and Parveen won bronze medals, Lovlina took silver.

However, Parveen received a 22-month suspension for a whereabouts failure and lost the quota. Jaismine Lamboria, who could not grab a spot in 60kg, got a chance to compete as a reserve in 57kg and reclaimed the quota during the second and final World Boxing Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok.

Amit Panghal (51kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) are the only two male Indian boxers who have qualified for Paris Olympics after grabbing their respective quotas in Bangkok.

Categories Men: 51kg, 57kg, 63.5kg, 71kg, 80kg, 92kg, +92kg Women: 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 66kg, 75kg Indian squad Men: Amit Panghal (51kg), Nishant Dev (71kg) Women: Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).

WRESTLING

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has qualified for her third consecutive Olympics. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu

Six wrestlers are set to represent India at Paris Olympics.

Antim Panghal became the first wrestler to win a quota for Paris Games by clinching bronze medal in 53kg at the World Championships in Belgrade last year.

Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg) grabbed quotas during the Asian Olympic Qualifiers while Aman Sehrawat (57kg) and Nisha Dahiya (68kg) did the same during the World Olympic qualifiers.

No Indian wrestler managed to win a quota in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Wrestling Federation of India decided against holding trials for categories in which the country has won quotas.