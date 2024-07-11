Wimbledon 2024, July 12 schedule: Alcaraz faces Medvedev, Djokovic takes on Musetti in semifinals

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on Daniil Medvedev in the men’s singles semifinals at Wimbledon in London on Friday.

Third-seeded Spaniard Alcaraz, a three-time Major winner, reached the last-four stage with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 win over USA’s Tommy Paul.

Medvedev, the 5th-seeded Russian, is the 2021 US Open champion. He reached the semifinals with a 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3 win over World No. 1 and top-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz and Medvedev had met at the same stage last year where Alcaraz won 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

In the other semifinal, seven-time champion and second-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic faces 25th-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti, who has made it to this stage of a Major for the first time in his career.

Here’s the schedule of men’s singles semifinals for day 12 of Wimbledon 2024:

Centre Court

[5] Daniil Medvedev vs [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) - 6PM IST

[25] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)