Wimbledon 2024, July 12 schedule: Alcaraz faces Medvedev, Djokovic takes on Musetti in semifinals

Wimbledon 2024, July 12 schedule: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Lorenzo Musetti will be in action in men’s semifinals on the 12th day at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 21:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz after a practice session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, on Wednesday.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz after a practice session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz after a practice session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on Daniil Medvedev in the men’s singles semifinals at Wimbledon in London on Friday.

Third-seeded Spaniard Alcaraz, a three-time Major winner, reached the last-four stage with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 win over USA’s Tommy Paul.

Medvedev, the 5th-seeded Russian, is the 2021 US Open champion. He reached the semifinals with a 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3 win over World No. 1 and top-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz and Medvedev had met at the same stage last year where Alcaraz won 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

In the other semifinal, seven-time champion and second-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic faces 25th-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti, who has made it to this stage of a Major for the first time in his career.

Here’s the schedule of men’s singles semifinals for day 12 of Wimbledon 2024:

Centre Court

[5] Daniil Medvedev vs [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) - 6PM IST

[25] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024 in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on the  Star Sports Network and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Related Topics

ATP /

WTA /

Wimbledon 2024 /

Wimbledon /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Novak Djokovic /

Daniil Medvedev /

Lorenzo Musetti

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

