Candidates 2024: Koneru Humpy beats Vaishali to grab her first win of tournament

India’s Koneru Humpy ended her poor run by beating compatriot R. Vaishali in the eighth round of the FIDE Candidates 2024 at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Sunday.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND EIGHT

In a game which swayed from one end to the other, Humpy relied on her experience to get the better of Vaishali.

Humpy gained control in the game after she trapped and captured Vaishali’s kingside rook. The senior Indian contender ensured the advantage remained as she secured her first win of the tournament.

The win lifted Humpy to fifth in the standings, with 3.5 points, while Vaishali remains rooted at the bottom of the points table.

