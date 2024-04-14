MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Candidates 2024: Koneru Humpy beats Vaishali to grab her first win of tournament

Candidates 2024, Round 8: India’s Koneru Humpy beat compatriot R. Vaishali with white pieces to grab her first win of the tournament.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 05:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Koneru Humpy in action during the eighth round of Candidates 2024.
India’s Koneru Humpy in action during the eighth round of Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza
infoIcon

India’s Koneru Humpy in action during the eighth round of Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza

India’s Koneru Humpy ended her poor run by beating compatriot R. Vaishali in the eighth round of the FIDE Candidates 2024 at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Sunday.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND EIGHT

In a game which swayed from one end to the other, Humpy relied on her experience to get the better of Vaishali.

Humpy gained control in the game after she trapped and captured Vaishali’s kingside rook. The senior Indian contender ensured the advantage remained as she secured her first win of the tournament.

The win lifted Humpy to fifth in the standings, with 3.5 points, while Vaishali remains rooted at the bottom of the points table.

KONERU HUMPY VS R. VAISHALI CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND EIGHT MATCH

Related Topics

Vidit Gujrathi /

Koneru Humpy /

R. Vaishali

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 8: Gukesh beats Vidit; Praggnanandhaa-Firoujza ends in draw; Humpy defeats Vaishali
    Team Sportstar
  2. Candidates 2024: Koneru Humpy beats Vaishali to grab her first win of tournament
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, April 13: Gaurav Gill finishes Day 1 of Otago Rally in top-three
    Team Sportstar
  4. Monte Carlo: Ruud upsets Djokovic in semifinal, will face Tsitsipas for title
    Reuters
  5. Candidates 2024: Gukesh beats Vidit Gujrathi in round eight
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Candidates 2024: Koneru Humpy beats Vaishali to grab her first win of tournament
    Team Sportstar
  2. Candidates 2024: Gukesh beats Vidit Gujrathi in round eight
    Team Sportstar
  3. Praggnanandhaa vs Alireza Firouzja, LIVE FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 8 match updates, live board
    Team Sportstar
  4. D Gukesh vs Vidit Gujrathi, LIVE FIDE Candidates 2024: Round 8 match updates, live board
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 8: Gukesh beats Vidit; Praggnanandhaa-Firoujza ends in draw; Humpy defeats Vaishali
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 8: Gukesh beats Vidit; Praggnanandhaa-Firoujza ends in draw; Humpy defeats Vaishali
    Team Sportstar
  2. Candidates 2024: Koneru Humpy beats Vaishali to grab her first win of tournament
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, April 13: Gaurav Gill finishes Day 1 of Otago Rally in top-three
    Team Sportstar
  4. Monte Carlo: Ruud upsets Djokovic in semifinal, will face Tsitsipas for title
    Reuters
  5. Candidates 2024: Gukesh beats Vidit Gujrathi in round eight
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment