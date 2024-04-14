MagazineBuy Print

Messi scores in Inter Miami’s 3-2 win over Sporting KC

Lionel Messi scored his fifth goal and added an assist as Inter Miami CF defeated Sporting Kansas City 3-2 on Saturday night in front of the third-largest crowd in MLS history.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 09:08 IST , KANSAS CITY - 2 MINS READ

AP
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami dribbles the ball during the second half of a Major League Soccer game against Sporting Kansas City. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami dribbles the ball during the second half of a Major League Soccer game against Sporting Kansas City. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami dribbles the ball during the second half of a Major League Soccer game against Sporting Kansas City. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Lionel Messi scored his fifth goal and added an assist and Luis Suarez tapped in the winner in the 71st minute as Inter Miami CF defeated Sporting Kansas City 3-2 on Saturday night in front of the third-largest crowd in MLS history.

After a defensive mistake by Sporting KC, Suárez converted Diego Gómez’s crossing pass inside the six-yard box for the lead. It was Suárez’s sixth of the season.

Many of the 72,610 who filled Arrowhead Stadium to see Messi weren’t disappointed as he delivered deft passes to create scoring chances.

With Inter Miami CF (4-2-3) trailing 1-0 in the 18th minute, Messi assisted on Gomez’s first-touch right-footer in the middle of the box to tie it.

READ | Inter Miami fined by CONCACAF for lack of stadium security

Messi’s left-footed blast from the top of the penalty arc pushed Miami in front 2-1 in the 51st minute. It was his fourth straight MLS game with a goal.

Messi had an excellent chance in the 27th minute on a left-footer from 12 yards, but it was smothered by Kansas City’s Tim Melia.

Messi’s free kick in the 41st minute from 25 yards barely missed wide right.

Erik Thommy opened the scoring for Sporting KC (2-2-4) in the sixth minute on a 16-yard strike. He scored again in the 58th minute on a rebound off Daniel Salloi’s corner kick to tie it at 2. Thommy’s goals were his second and third of the season — and first since opening day.

The crowd was 20,000 larger than the previous Sporting KC record set in 2010 during a friendly against Manchester United.

