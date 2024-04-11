MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Inter Miami fined by CONCACAF for lack of stadium security

CONCACAF, the regional governing body for football in North and Central America and the Caribbean, cited unspecified incidents that occurred after Miami’s 2-1 loss.

Published : Apr 11, 2024 23:29 IST , MIAMI - 1 MIN READ

AP
The team led by Lionel Messi was eliminated 5-2 on aggregate following a 3-1 loss Wednesday night in Mexico.
The team led by Lionel Messi was eliminated 5-2 on aggregate following a 3-1 loss Wednesday night in Mexico. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The team led by Lionel Messi was eliminated 5-2 on aggregate following a 3-1 loss Wednesday night in Mexico. | Photo Credit: AP

Inter Miami was fined by CONCACAF’s disciplinary committee for lack of security at Chase Stadium during its Champions Cup quarterfinal match against Monterrey on April 3.

CONCACAF, the regional governing body for football in North and Central America and the Caribbean, cited unspecified incidents that occurred after Miami’s 2-1 loss. CONCACAF did not detail the amount of the fine in its announcement Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Premier League- Sheffield United to begin its next EFL season with two-point deduction

The team led by Lionel Messi was eliminated 5-2 on aggregate following a 3-1 loss Wednesday night in Mexico.

“The committee has warned Inter Miami CF that more severe sanctions could be taken should incidents occur during their future matches in CONCACAF club competitions,” the governing body said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Inter Miami /

Lionel Messi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Bumrah fifer; Kishan, Surya fifties take Mumbai Indians to a comfortable win
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG remains in League Shield race, beats Bengaluru FC 4-0
    N. Sudarshan
  3. Inter Miami fined by CONCACAF for lack of stadium security
    AP
  4. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 7: Praggnanandhaa takes on Caruana; Gukesh vs Firouzja; Vidit faces Abasov; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. Athletics: Kenya’s Kipchoge eyes historic Olympic marathon hat-trick
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Inter Miami fined by CONCACAF for lack of stadium security
    AP
  2. UCL broadcaster fires pundit after discriminatory comments about Barca’s Lamine Yamal
    Reuters
  3. CONCACAF Champions Cup: Monterrey eliminates Inter Miami
    Reuters
  4. Brazil’s Senate creates commission to investigate alleged football match-fixing
    AP
  5. Monterrey vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal 2nd Leg HIGHLIGHTS: Gallardo, Vazquez, Berterame score in 3-1 win over Lionel Messi’s side
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Bumrah fifer; Kishan, Surya fifties take Mumbai Indians to a comfortable win
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG remains in League Shield race, beats Bengaluru FC 4-0
    N. Sudarshan
  3. Inter Miami fined by CONCACAF for lack of stadium security
    AP
  4. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 7: Praggnanandhaa takes on Caruana; Gukesh vs Firouzja; Vidit faces Abasov; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. Athletics: Kenya’s Kipchoge eyes historic Olympic marathon hat-trick
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment