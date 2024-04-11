Inter Miami fined by CONCACAF for lack of stadium security

Inter Miami was fined by CONCACAF’s disciplinary committee for lack of security at Chase Stadium during its Champions Cup quarterfinal match against Monterrey on April 3.
CONCACAF, the regional governing body for football in North and Central America and the Caribbean, cited unspecified incidents that occurred after Miami’s 2-1 loss. CONCACAF did not detail the amount of the fine in its announcement Wednesday.
The team led by Lionel Messi was eliminated 5-2 on aggregate following a 3-1 loss Wednesday night in Mexico.
“The committee has warned Inter Miami CF that more severe sanctions could be taken should incidents occur during their future matches in CONCACAF club competitions,” the governing body said.
