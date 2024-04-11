ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG remains in League Shield race, beats Bengaluru FC 4-0

Mohun Bagan Super Giant kept its hunt for the Indian Super League Shield alive with a 4-0 thrashing of Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Thursday.

After Hector Yuste put the side ahead in the 17th minute, the visitors killed the game by the hour mark as Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, and Armando Sadiku bulged the net across eight frenetic second-half minutes.

Mohun Bagan, thus, rose to 45 points, two behind leader Mumbai City FC. The two will face-off in the last game of the season on Monday in a straight shootout.

For BFC, it was a sad end to its campaign as it finished 10th out of 12 teams (22 matches, 22 points). The hammering at Mohun Bagan’s hands was its joint-worst at home in the League. That the earlier one also came this season — against MCFC in December that cost the then head coach Simon Grayson his job — told the story.

In the first half, BFC had the lion’s share of possession (64-36), but Mohun Bagan was largely in control. Yuste hit the bar but was sharp enough to volley home the rebound from close range to put Mohun Bagan ahead.

BFC could have equalised in the 40th minute, but Sunil Chhetri, after being fouled inside the penalty area, fluffed his spot-kick.

After the restart, Finland international Joni Kauko was heavily involved. He created Manvir’s goal with a terrific defence-splitting backheel and had a hand in Thapa’s strike when he forced a save from Gurpreet Sandhu before Dimitrios Petratos squared the ball.

Sadiku’s tap-in from Manvir’s cross was the final nail in the coffin.

BFC could have lost by more, but the woodwork saved it from further humiliation.

The result: Bengaluru FC 0 lost to Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3 (Yuste 17, Manvir 51, Thapa 54, Sadiku 59).