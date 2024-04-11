Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG highlights, BFC 0-4 MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Mariners with dominating win, will play League Shield decider against Mumbai City

- April 11, 2024 21:27Full-time!
Mohun Bagan will play a League Shield decider against Mumbai City FC in their final match of the League phase, after a comprehensive 4-0 win against Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium.
- April 11, 2024 21:2290+1’ BFC 0-4 MBSG
Danu tries to find Monirul with a low cross from the left but the pass is easily cut out.
- April 11, 2024 21:2190’ BFC 0-4 MBSG
Five minutes added at the end of the second-half!
- April 11, 2024 21:1786’ BFC 0-4 MBSG
BFC sub: IN- Harsh OUT- Suresh
- April 11, 2024 21:1685’ BFC 0-4 MBSG
Petratos drives the ball with pace inside the box from a Mohun Bagan freekick but the Bengaluru defence gets the ball away.
- April 11, 2024 21:1079’ BFC 0-4 MBSG
MBSG sub: IN- Cummings OUT -Sadiku
- April 11, 2024 21:0979’ BFC 0-4 MBSG
Veendorp’s cross finds Fanai, who tries to head the ball on target, but ends up sending the ball above the crossbar.
- April 11, 2024 21:0775’ BFC 0-4 MBSG
Mohun Bagan breaks again and this time, Petratos leads the charge from the right. He spots Sadiku in support and finds him with a well-weighted pass. Sadiku goes for a first-time finish but skies his effort.
- April 11, 2024 21:0573’ BFC 0-4 MBSG
Mohun Bagan’s corner routine almost works out - Petratos finds Manvir at the near-post with a low delivery. Manvir goes for that flick but sees his effort rattle the crossbar. tje rebound falls to Jovanovic who heads the ball to Gurpreet.
- April 11, 2024 21:0472’ BFC 0-4 MBSG
MBSG sub: IN- Dippendu OUT- Kauko
- April 11, 2024 21:0271’ BFC 0-4 MBSG
Petratos’ takes a shot from inside the box and the ball takes a deflection and goes out for a corner.
- April 11, 2024 21:0069’ BFC 0-4 MBSG
BFC sub: IN- Fanai OUT- Shivaldo
- April 11, 2024 20:5867’ BFC 0-4 MBSG
Danu makes his way inside the box from the left. He neither shoots nor passes and is shoved off the ball. The attack comes to an end and that sums up Bengaluru’s night.
- April 11, 2024 20:5665’ BFC 0-4 MBSG
MBSG subs: IN- Hnamte, Hamill OUT- Abhishek, Yuste
- April 11, 2024 20:5563’ BFC 0-4 MBSG
Monirul makes a rare surge inside the box and shoots at goal but cannot keep his effort on target.
- April 11, 2024 20:51GOAL60’ GOOALL! BFC 0-4 MBSG! SADIKU WITH THE GOAL!
It is turning into a humiliation right now for Bengaluru FC, in front of home fans. Manvir Singh makes a run inside the box and spots Sadiku in support. He squares the ball to him and the Albanian taps the ball inside the empty net.
- April 11, 2024 20:5059’ BFC 0-3 MBSG
BFC subs: IN- Danu, Sivasakthi, Monirul OUT- Drost, Chehtri, Javi
- April 11, 2024 20:4857’ BFC 0-3 MBSG
It is hughly unlikely that Bengaluru comes back in this match. So, as things stand, Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face off in a Shield decider in their last match of the league phase.
- April 11, 2024 20:45GOAL54’ GOOALL! BFC 0-3 MBSG! THAPA JOINS THE PARTY!
Kauko takes a low shot from distance, which forces a save from Gurpreet. Petratos gets to the rebound and squares the ball to Thapa, who squeezes the ball past Gurpeet for Mohun Bagan’s third.
- April 11, 2024 20:4151’ GOOALL! BFC 0-2 MBSG! MANVIR DOUBLES MARINERS LEAD!
Kauko finds Manvir with an excellent touch as the latter charges inside the box. Keeping his calm, he spots the opening and beats Gurpreet at his near post. Mohun Bagan has its second and League Shield hopes are very much alive.
- April 11, 2024 20:4048’ BFC 0-1 MBSG
Kauko almost finds Sadiku with a weighted pass from the left flank but Jovanovic reads the danger to make a timely intervention and send the ball out for a corner.
- April 11, 2024 20:3847’ BFC 0-1 MBSG
Manvir goes for a low cross from the left but sends the ball straight to Gurpreet.
- April 11, 2024 20:3646’ BFC 0-1 MBSG
MBSG sub: IN- Asish Rai OUT- Amandeep
- April 11, 2024 20:35Second-half!
Mohun Bagan Super Giant leads 1-0 against Bengaluru FC as the second-half kicks-off at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
- April 11, 2024 20:21Half-time!
Hector Yuste’s goal keeps Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a 1-0 lead against Bengaluru FC at the break. Bengaluru had a chance to equalise from the spot but Chhetri could not convert.
- April 11, 2024 20:1745’ BFC 0-1 MBSG
Three minutes added at the end of the first-half!
- April 11, 2024 20:1744’ BFC 0-1 MBSG
Drost tries to head the ball towards goal as a cross comes in from the left. But he cannot make perfect contact and ends up flicking it towards the back-post. Shivaldo is there and goes for a first-time shot but cannot hit the target.
- April 11, 2024 20:1543’ BFC 0-1 MBSG
Petratos gets the ball inside the box and looks for the perfect opening to shoot. In the end, he cuts in and lashes one at goal. But the ball goes straight to Gurpreet.
- April 11, 2024 20:1442’ Trivia
That was Sunil Chhetri’s fourth penalty in his ISL career.
- April 11, 2024 20:12YELLOW CARD41’ BFC 0-1 MBSG
MBSG booking: Meanwhile, Anwar Ali had seen a yellow card for his challenge on Chhetri inside the box.
- April 11, 2024 20:1240’ BFC 0-1 MBSG
Off the crossbar - Chhetri cannot convert from the spot as his shot rattles the crossbar. There was a chance from the rebound but the Mariners get the ball away.
- April 11, 2024 20:1139’ BFC 0-1 MBSG
Penalty for BFC - Anwar Ali tries to stop Chhetri from taking his shot and goes through the side of the BFC captain and Bengaluru FC has a penalty.
- April 11, 2024 20:07YELLOW CARD35’ BFC 0-1 MBSG
MBSG booking: Abhishek Suryavanshi is the latest player to get a yellow card.
- April 11, 2024 20:0634’ BFC 0-1 MBSG
Thapa almost picks out Kauko with a cross from the right. The Finland international keeps the ball in play and passes it to Petratos, who shoots low, aiming for the near-post. But the effort is misdirected.
- April 11, 2024 20:0432’ BFC 0-1 MBSG
The match resumes after its first cooling break.
- April 11, 2024 20:00YELLOW CARD29’ BFC 0-1 MBSG
MBSG booking: Yuste sees a yellow card for bringing down Suresh.
- April 11, 2024 19:5927’ BFC 0-1 MBSG
Javi gets the ball at the edge of the box and looks to make a quick run inside the box but Yuste shows some solid defending, stopping the BGC player with a standing challenge.
- April 11, 2024 19:5624’ BFC 0-1 MBSG
Petratos goes for glory from distance and catches his shot brilliantly. That ball would have rattled the top-right corner, if not Gurpreet’s acrobatic save.
- April 11, 2024 19:5322’ BFC 0-1 MBSG
Veendorp lofts the ball inside the box from a freekick. Chhetri attacks the cross and goes for a header but Subhasish Bose is there to clear the danger.
- April 11, 2024 19:5219’ BFC 0-1 MBSG
Suresh shoots from the edge of the box and forces a save from Kaith. But there is no danger from the rebound.
- April 11, 2024 19:5218’ BFC 0-1 MBSG
Joni Kauko finds Armando Sadiku with an inch-perfect pass. Sadiku makes his way inside the box and goes for a powerful shot. But he put too much in that, as the ball sails above the crossbar.
- April 11, 2024 19:49GOAL17’ GOOALL! BFC 0-1 MBSG! YUSTE SCORES!
Hector Yuste has a stroke of luck, as he scores his first ISL goal but he wouldn’t care. Yuste’s initial effort from Petratos’ corner hits the crossbar but the rebound brings the ball right back to him. Yuste makes perfect use of the second chance as he lashes the ball inside the net.
- April 11, 2024 19:4715’ BFC 0-0 MBSG
Petratos goes for an audacious flick from a low cross by Anirudh Thapa. The intent is nice but the execution did not come off.
- April 11, 2024 19:44YELLOW CARD12’ BFC 0-0 MBSG
Bengaluru head coach Gerard Zaragoza sees a yellow card for getting into a verbal spat with Dimitrios Petratos.
- April 11, 2024 19:42YELLOW CARD9’ BFC 0-0 MBSG
MBSG booking: Amandeep is show a yellow card for a high-booted challenge on Shivaldo.
BFC booking: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is also shown a yellow for dissent. He had run all th way from goal to the referee, challenging his decision. He makes the point that Amandeep’s challenge warranted more than a yellow card.
- April 11, 2024 19:375’ BFC 0-0 MBSG
Shivaldo puts in a delicious cross inside the box from the right flank, which is attacked by Sunil Chhetri at the far-post. However, he cannot keep his header down and the ball goes out of play.
- April 11, 2024 19:354’ BFC 0-0 MBSG
Nikhil Poojary makes a forward run and takes a shot from distance but it lacks the necessary power and direction to trouble Mariners keeper Vishal Kaith.
- April 11, 2024 19:331’ BFC 0-0 MBSG
A lot at stake for Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The Mariners need to win to have a chance at winning the League Shield. Anything less than a win, Mumbai City will successfully defend the Shield.
- April 11, 2024 19:32Kick-off!
The ISL 2023-24 league stage clash between Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant is underway at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
- April 11, 2024 19:17From the coach’s corner!
Bengaluru FC head coach, Gerard Zaragoza: “It of course was not a great season. When BFC don’t qualify for playoffs, we cannot say it’s a great season. The reality is that we need to improve in our away games.”
Mohun Bagan Super Giant assistant coach Manuel Perez: “We talked about winning three games in a row. We did it in Delhi, and now we have to win two games. The pressure is always there as professional players and coaches, but it’s a good pressure and we have to manage the same.”
- April 11, 2024 19:00Head-to-Head record!
Played – 8
Bengaluru FC – 1
Mohun Bagan Super Giant – 6
Draws – 1
- April 11, 2024 18:40Mohun Bagan Super Giant starting line-up!
- April 11, 2024 18:36Bengaluru FC starting line-up!
- April 11, 2024 18:00Preview
In March 2023, when Mohun Bagan Super Giant met Bengaluru FC, it was the Indian Super League final. Twelve months on, when they meet at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Thursday, stakes are as high just for one outfit.
Mohun Bagan, second on 42 points and five behind leader Mumbai City FC, will look for three points to keep its League Shield hopes alive. Mohun Bagan will be meeting MCFC in the final tie; two wins are thus non-negotiable for a first-place finish.
BFC, with 22 points from 21 matches, is out of the playoffs race and will be playing for nothing more than pride. “We want to win and finish with positive vibes,” said BFC head coach Gerard Zaragoza. “It’s an important game for us because we play in front of our supporters.”
A noteworthy record BFC would like to protect will be its fine home run wherein it has lost just one out of 10 outings. But against Antonio Habas’ all-star side, that statistic is sure to be threatened.
“We have to win two games and the pressure is always there as professional players and coaches,” Mohun Bagan assistant coach Manuel Perez said ahead of the game. “But it’s good pressure and we have to manage the same.”
-N. Sudarshan
When and where is the Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?
The Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, Thursday, April 11 at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
How can you watch the Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match in India?
The Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).
The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
