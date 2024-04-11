MagazineBuy Print
Premier League: Sheffield United to begin its next EFL season with two-point deduction

The Premier League’s bottom club said it will not appeal the sanction and have agreed to pay the EFL’s costs of 310,455 pounds ($388,565.48).

Published : Apr 11, 2024 21:51 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo: Sheffield United given two-points deduction for next season.
File Photo: Sheffield United given two-points deduction for next season. | Photo Credit: AFP
File Photo: Sheffield United given two-points deduction for next season. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sheffield United will be deducted two points at the start of the next season in the English Football League over defaulting on payments to other clubs, the EFL said on Thursday.

The charges relate to the 2022-2023 season, when United was promoted from the Championship (second-tier), and the club was also given a further two points suspended, which will be activated if it defaults on a payment to another club.

“An independent Disciplinary Commission (IDC) has determined that Sheffield United Football Club are to be deducted two points at the start of the next season the Club is in the EFL’s jurisdiction, with a further two points suspended until the end of that same season,” the EFL statement said.

The Premier League’s bottom club said it will not appeal the sanction and has agreed to pay the EFL’s costs of 310,455 pounds ($388,565.48).

“While disappointed to have the deduction imposed upon the return to the EFL and highlighting that awaiting overdue monies from several other clubs affected Sheffield United’s financial situation, the club took the view that it was better to reach an agreement which minimised the risks of a higher deduction or further transfer embargoes being imposed, and being distracted by lengthy and costly legal proceedings.

“The club is now in a position to close this matter and concentrate on the future.”

The EFL sent a letter in March 2023 informing the club that it had decided to refer them to a Disciplinary Commission.

United says the relevant sums had been paid in full, on several occasions only days after they were due, or renegotiated with new payment dates adhered to before it was notified of the referral.

The payments defaulted on related to five different player transfers - three permanent transfers and two loan agreements -and were cumulatively in excess of 600 days.

The Blades is bottom of the Premier League on 16 points from 31 games, nine points behind Nottingham Forest, which is 17th and in the safety zone having played a game more.

