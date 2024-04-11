MagazineBuy Print

Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 7: Praggnanandhaa takes on Caruana; Gukesh vs Firouzja; Vidit faces Abasov; When, where to watch

FIDE Candidates 2024 LIVE: Follow for all live updates from the FIDE Chess Candidates 2024 Round 7 action happening in Toronto, Canada on Friday.

Updated : Apr 11, 2024 23:35 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the FIDE Chess Candidates 2024 round seven actions happening in Toronto, Canada on Friday.

D. Gukesh vs Alireza Firouzja Live board:

R. Praggnanandhaa vs Fabiano Caruana Live board:

Vidit Gujrathi vs Nijat Abasov Live board:

  • April 11, 2024 23:17
    Round 6 Highlights

    Chess Candidates 2024, Round 6 Highlights: Pragg beats Abasov; Vidit beats Firouzja; Gukesh draws vs Nakamura; Humpy, Vaishali lose

    FIDE Candidates 2024: Follow for all Updates and highlights from the FIDE Chess Candidates 2024 Round 6 action happening in Toronto, Canada on Thursday.

  • April 11, 2024 23:17
    Round 7 Pairings

    Open

    Alireza Firouzja - D Gukesh 

    Hikaru Nakamura - Ian Nepomniachtchi 

    Nijat Abasov - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi 

    Fabiano Caruana - Praggnanandhaa R 

    Women’s

    Vaishali Rameshbabu - Lei Tingjie 

    Kateryna Lagno - Nurgyul Salimova 

    Koneru Humpy - Anna Muzychuk 

    Tan Zhongyi - Aleksandra Goryachkina

  • April 11, 2024 23:05
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live Coverage of the FIDE Chess Candidates 2024 round seven actions happening in Toronto, Canada on Friday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

