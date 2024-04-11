- April 11, 2024 23:17Round 6 Highlights
- April 11, 2024 23:17Round 7 Pairings
Open
Alireza Firouzja - D Gukesh
Hikaru Nakamura - Ian Nepomniachtchi
Nijat Abasov - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi
Fabiano Caruana - Praggnanandhaa R
Women’s
Vaishali Rameshbabu - Lei Tingjie
Kateryna Lagno - Nurgyul Salimova
Koneru Humpy - Anna Muzychuk
Tan Zhongyi - Aleksandra Goryachkina
- April 11, 2024 23:05Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live Coverage of the FIDE Chess Candidates 2024 round seven actions happening in Toronto, Canada on Friday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 7: Praggnanandhaa takes on Caruana; Gukesh vs Firouzja; Vidit faces Abasov; When, where to watch
- MI vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians wins by 7 wickets in 15.3 overs; Surya, Kishan score quickfire fifties
- IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after MI vs RCB: Kohli leads list; Riyan Parag, Gill complete top three; Samson to fourth
- MI vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Bumrah fifer; Kishan, Surya fifties take Mumbai Indians to a comfortable win
- ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG remains in League Shield race, beats Bengaluru FC 4-0
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE