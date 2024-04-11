MagazineBuy Print

Gukesh vs Alireza Firouzja, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 7 match updates, live board

FIDE Candidates 2024: India’s D. Gukesh will take on France’s Alireza Firouzja in the seventh round at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Friday.

Updated : Apr 11, 2024 23:55 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
D. Gukesh takes on Alireza Firouzja in the 7th round of the Candidates 2024. 
D. Gukesh takes on Alireza Firouzja in the 7th round of the Candidates 2024.  | Photo Credit: Sportstar
infoIcon

D. Gukesh takes on Alireza Firouzja in the 7th round of the Candidates 2024.  | Photo Credit: Sportstar

India’s D. Gukesh will take on France’s Alireza Firouzja in the seventh round of the FIDE Candidates tournament at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Friday.

Check out the board below to follow all moves from the match

ROUND 7 INDIAN PAIRINGS

Fabiano Caruana (USA) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (IND)

Nijat Abasov (AZE) vs Vidit Gujrathi (IND)

Alireza Firouzja (FRA) vs D. Gukesh (IND)

Anna Muzychuk (UKR) vs Humpy Koneru (IND)

Lei Tingjie (CHN) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND)

TOURNAMENT FORMAT

Both the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates are a double round-robin tournament with each player playing the rest of the field twice in a total of 14 rounds.

Players get 1 point for a win, ½ point for a draw and 0 points for a loss.

TIME CONTROL

The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.

PRIZE MONEY

The prize money for the open category is €48,000 (INR 43.48 Lakh) for first place, €36,000 for second place, and €24,000 for third place (with players on the same number of points sharing prize money, irrespective of tie-breaks), plus €3,500 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €500,000.

In the women’s candidates, the prize money is half that of the open category, with the winner getting €24,000, €18,000 for second place, and €12,000 for third place.

In addition, €1,750 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €250,000.

Candidates 2024 /

Candidates

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
