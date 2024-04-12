MagazineBuy Print

Candidates 2024: Vidit, Pragg, Humpy gain draws; Vaishali, Gukesh concede defeats

Candidates 2024, Round 7: Indian contenders had a disappointing outing on Friday, with none of the five in the fray managing a win in the round seven in Toronto, Canada.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 05:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Vidit Gujrathi in action during the seventh round of Candidates 2024.
India’s Vidit Gujrathi in action during the seventh round of Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza
infoIcon

India's Vidit Gujrathi in action during the seventh round of Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza

India’s FIDE Candidates contenders had a disappointing outing on Friday, with none of the five in the fray managing a win in the round seven in Toronto, Canada.

D Gukesh fumbled a chance to take the sole lead in the men’s category after he crashed to a time-pressure-induced defeat to France’s Alireza Firouzja.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES ROUND SEVEN

Vidit Gujrathi, despite being in the front foot for vast majority of the game, settled for a draw against bottom-placed Nijat Abasov.

R Praggnanandhaa played out a evenly-matched draw against Fabiano Caruana, while his sister R Vaishali crashed to a defeat to China’s Lei Tingjie.

India’s other woman contender Koneru Humpy settled for a draw against Anna Muzychuk.

VIDIT GUJRATHI VS NIJAT ABASOV CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND SEVEN MATCH

Vidit Gujarati /

Nijat Abasov /

Candidates 2024

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
