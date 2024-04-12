Candidates 2024: Vidit, Pragg, Humpy gain draws; Vaishali, Gukesh concede defeats

India’s FIDE Candidates contenders had a disappointing outing on Friday, with none of the five in the fray managing a win in the round seven in Toronto, Canada.

D Gukesh fumbled a chance to take the sole lead in the men’s category after he crashed to a time-pressure-induced defeat to France’s Alireza Firouzja.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES ROUND SEVEN

Vidit Gujrathi, despite being in the front foot for vast majority of the game, settled for a draw against bottom-placed Nijat Abasov.

R Praggnanandhaa played out a evenly-matched draw against Fabiano Caruana, while his sister R Vaishali crashed to a defeat to China’s Lei Tingjie.

India’s other woman contender Koneru Humpy settled for a draw against Anna Muzychuk.

VIDIT GUJRATHI VS NIJAT ABASOV CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND SEVEN MATCH