MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians eyes second win of season v Royal Challengers Bengaluru; Toss at 7 pm

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match start?
The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
How can I watch the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru on TV?
The IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
Where can I live stream the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru?
The live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be available on the Jio Cinema Network.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of IPL game between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Stay Tuned for live updates and commentary from the game.
