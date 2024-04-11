MagazineBuy Print

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians eyes second win of season v Royal Challengers Bengaluru; Toss at 7 pm

MI vs RCB, Live Score: Catch the live scores and updates from the IPL 2024 match between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Updated : Apr 11, 2024 17:25 IST

Team Sportstar
MI vs RCB Live: Mumbai Indians in hunt for second win of the season.
MI vs RCB Live: Mumbai Indians in hunt for second win of the season.
MI vs RCB Live: Mumbai Indians in hunt for second win of the season.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live scores and updates from the IPL 2024 match between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. 

  • April 11, 2024 17:14
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match start?

    The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

    How can I watch the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru on TV?

    The IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

    Where can I live stream the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

    The live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be available on the Jio Cinema Network.

  • April 11, 2024 17:01
    Clash of the doyens
  • April 11, 2024 16:50
    Stay Tuned!

    Hello and welcome to live coverage of IPL game between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Stay Tuned for live updates and commentary from the game. 

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans' Umesh Yadav celebrates his team's win against Mumbai Indians' in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
