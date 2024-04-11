MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians eyes second win of season v Royal Challengers Bengaluru; Toss at 7 pm

LIVE STREAMING INFO

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match start?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

How can I watch the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru on TV?

The IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I live stream the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

The live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be available on the Jio Cinema Network.