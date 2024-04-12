Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh drops to joint-second after defeat to Firouzja in round seven

India’s D Gukesh missed a chance to take the lead in the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament men’s category, after he stumbled to a defeat to France’s Alireza Firouzja in a round seven match in Toronto, Canada on Friday.

Ian Nepomniachtchi continued his stay at the top, while Fabiano Caruana is joint-second alongside Gukesh.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 7

In the women’s category top-placed Tan Zhongyi and Aleksandra Goryachkina settled for a draw.

Zhongyi leads with 6 points while both Indians — R. Vaishali and Koneru Humpy — find themselves on the bottom half of the leaderboard.

CANDIDATES POINTS TABLE AFTER ROUND SEVEN

Open Category 1. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 4.5 2. D Gukesh (IND) - 4.0 3. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 4.0 4. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 4.0 5. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 3.5 6. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 3.5 7. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 2.5 8. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 2.0