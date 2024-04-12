MagazineBuy Print

Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh drops to joint-second after defeat to Firouzja in round seven

FIDE Candidates 2024: Gukesh succumbed to time pressure against Alireza Firouzja, conceding defeat inside 40 moves against the Frenchman.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 04:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gukesh in action during the Candidates tournament.
Gukesh in action during the Candidates tournament. | Photo Credit: FIDE
infoIcon

Gukesh in action during the Candidates tournament. | Photo Credit: FIDE

India’s D Gukesh missed a chance to take the lead in the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament men’s category, after he stumbled to a defeat to France’s Alireza Firouzja in a round seven match in Toronto, Canada on Friday.

Ian Nepomniachtchi continued his stay at the top, while Fabiano Caruana is joint-second alongside Gukesh.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 7

In the women’s category top-placed Tan Zhongyi and Aleksandra Goryachkina settled for a draw.

Zhongyi leads with 6 points while both Indians — R. Vaishali and Koneru Humpy — find themselves on the bottom half of the leaderboard.

CANDIDATES POINTS TABLE AFTER ROUND SEVEN

Open Category
1. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 4.5
2. D Gukesh (IND) - 4.0
3. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 4.0
4. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 4.0
5. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 3.5
6. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 3.5
7. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 2.5
8. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 2.0
Women’s Category
1. Tan Zhongyi (CHN) - 5.0
2. Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) - 4.5
3. Kateryna Lagno (RUS) - 4.0
4. Lei Tingjie (CHN) - 4.0
5. Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) - 3.0
6. Koneru Humpy (IND) - 2.5
7. R. Vaishali (IND) - 2.5
8. Anna Muzychuk (UKR) - 2.5

