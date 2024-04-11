ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters seeks momentum before playoffs as it takes on Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC will play Kerala Blasters FC at the Gachibowli Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Friday. While KBFC has already secured a place in the playoffs, Hyderabad FC will be playing the final match of a challenging season. The Thangboi Singto-coached club has secured a solitary win in its 21 matches so far.

With eight points until now, a large part of the second half of its campaign has been rediscovering its new look amidst a flurry of new young domestic players who are flocking to its ranks. For the Blasters, a solid opening half of the campaign was undone by an equally disappointing following part of the season.

Though it has made it to the playoffs, it may enter the next round of the competition in the sixth spot if Chennaiyin FC beats FC Goa in the final league fixture of the Marina Machans.

ALSO READ | Indian Super League 2023-24: The schedule of playoffs and final announced

Hyderabad FC has conceded three goals or more in each of its last two matches, which include a 4-0 loss to FC Goa and a 3-0 defeat to Mumbai City FC.

On the other hand, KBFC will be aiming for its first-ever league double against Hyderabad FC, having won the reverse fixture by a 1-0 margin in November 2023. It has given away a goal in each of its last nine games in the ISL. Doing so again will mean that it will be its longest-ever such streak in the competition.

Additionally, if it fails to find the back of the net in this match, it will be the first time since February-March 2023 that it has failed to score in consecutive ISL matches