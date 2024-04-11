MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24: Burnley’s Vincent Kompany gets touchline ban for protesting decision in Chelsea draw

Kompany was shown a red card for protesting against a penalty decision when Burnley’s Lorenz Assignon received a second yellow card for a foul, reducing the visitors to 10 men in the match at Stamford Bridge on March 30.

Published : Apr 11, 2024 17:40 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The Belgian will serve a touchline ban for the home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on April 13. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: The Belgian will serve a touchline ban for the home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on April 13. | Photo Credit: AP

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has been handed a two-match touchline ban and fined after being charged with misconduct following his protests in last month’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea, the Football Association (FA) said on Thursday.

Kompany was shown a red card for protesting against a penalty decision when Burnley’s Lorenz Assignon received a second yellow card for a foul, reducing the visitors to 10 men in the match at Stamford Bridge on March 30.

The Belgian will serve a touchline ban for the home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, with the second match suspended until December 31.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023-24: Wolves manager Gary O’Neil charged for ‘threatening’ behaviour after loss to West Ham

“The manager admitted that his language and/or behaviour in the 40th minute of the fixture was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting towards a match official and/or questioned the integrity of a match official,” the FA said in a statement.

The 38-year-old Kompany was also fined 10,000 pounds ($12,537).

Burnley is second-bottom, six points from the safety zone with six games left this season.

Related Topics

Burnley /

Vincent Kompany /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Chelsea

