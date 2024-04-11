MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24: Wolves manager Gary O’Neil charged for ‘threatening’ behaviour after loss to West Ham

Wolves was left fuming when a stoppage-time equaliser from Max Kilman was ruled out after a VAR check for offside against Tawanda Chirewa, who was in front of keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Published : Apr 11, 2024 17:10 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Gary O'Neil described the VAR check to rule out Wolves' goal as a 'scandalous' and 'horrendous' decision.
FILE PHOTO: Gary O’Neil described the VAR check to rule out Wolves’ goal as a ‘scandalous’ and ‘horrendous’ decision. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Gary O'Neil described the VAR check to rule out Wolves' goal as a 'scandalous' and 'horrendous' decision. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil has been charged for ‘threatening’ behaviour following the referee’s controversial call in its 2-1 Premier League defeat by West Ham United last weekend, England’s Football Association (FA) said on Thursday.

Wolves was left fuming when a stoppage-time equaliser from Max Kilman was ruled out after a VAR check for offside against Tawanda Chirewa, who was in front of keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

O’Neil described the call as a ‘scandalous’ and ‘horrendous’ decision while Wolves chairman Jeff Shi urged the Premier League and referees’ body to “uphold the integrity” of the league.

ALSO READ | Manchester United’s John Murtough to step down as football director

“It’s alleged that following the completion of the fixture, his (O’Neil’s) language and/or behaviour in or around the match officials’ changing rooms was improper and/or threatening,” the FA said in a statement.

O’Neil has until Monday to respond to the charge. Wolves is 11th in the table, and will visit Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Related Topics

Wolverhampton Wanderers /

West Ham United /

Gary O'Neil /

Premier League 2023-24

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
