Cavan Sullivan becomes youngest player to appear in MLS match as Union tops Revolution 5-1

Cavan Sullivan became the youngest player to appear in an MLS match, Tai Baribo had his first career hat-trick and Kai Wagner added three assists to help the Philadelphia Union end a 10-match winless streak with a 5-1 romp over the New England Revolution on Wednesday night.

Sullivan — at 14 years, 293 days — replaced Baribo in the 85th minute, topping the record by 13 days. Freddy Adu set the previous mark at 14-306 when he debuted for DC United in 2004.

Baribo staked Philadelphia (5-10-9) to a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute, using assists from Jack Elliott and Wagner to score with a header.

Jakob Glesnes took a pass from fellow defender Wagner and scored in the 39th minute for a two-goal lead. It was the first netter this season for Glesnes.

The moment 14-year-old Cavan Sullivan made history. 👏 pic.twitter.com/7MuOWQMQgb — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 18, 2024

Baribo scored five minutes later for a 3-0 lead at halftime. Mikael Uhre notched his third assist and Alejandro Bedoya snagged his fourth.

Ian Harkes had the lone goal for the Revolution (7-14-1), scoring for the first time this season, in the 50th minute. Esmir Bajraktarevic picked up his third assist of the season and career.

Baribo polished off his hat trick two minutes later with his seventh goal in seven starts and 11 appearances this season. Baribo did not have a goal contribution in one start and five appearances last season, his first in the league. Wagner earned his 10th assist on the goal and Elliott had his third.

Quinn Sullivan capped the scoring for the Union in the 84th minute with an assist from Glesnes. It was Sullivan’s third goal this season and the third helper for Glesnes.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake did not have a save for the Union in his return from a meniscus injury. It was his fifth start of the season and his first since April 27, a 2-1 loss at home to Real Salt Lake.

Aljaž Ivačič finished with three saves in goal for the Revolution.

Philadelphia won for just the second time in its past 18 matches. The Union’s other victory was a 3-0 road win over the Revolution.

The Revolution returns home to play FC Dallas on Saturday. The Union will host Nashville SC on Saturday.