Paris 2024 Olympics: Andy Murray likely to play only doubles in farewell tournament

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Andy Murray said he is unlikely to compete in the singles competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics due to fitness issues and will prioritise the doubles in what will be the final tournament of his career.

Murray skipped the singles in his final appearance at Wimbledon this month after having surgery to remove a spinal cyst in late June, but is entered in singles and doubles, alongside Dan Evans, in Paris.

The 37-year-old must make a decision on whether he will play in the singles before the draw later on Thursday.

“I need to make that decision ... But I don’t think so,” he told British media. “Obviously, me and Dan have made the commitment to each other that was what we would prioritise.

“Since we’ve been here, we’ve been practising and playing doubles sets. That gives the team and us the best opportunity to win a medal realistically. My back is still not perfect and the potential of playing two matches in the day is maybe not the best,” he said.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Denmark’s Holger Rune withdraws with wrist injury

Murray won singles gold at London 2012, beating Roger Federer in the final, and successfully defended his title in Rio four years later by defeating Juan Martin del Potro.

He also has a mixed doubles silver from London partnering Laura Robson.

The three-time Grand Slam winner said on Tuesday he would retire after the Paris Games, where the tennis tournament runs from July 27-August 4 at Roland Garros.

Murray, who revived his career after having hip-resurfacing surgery in 2019, said it was the right time to bow out.

“I didn’t feel that way a few months ago when I thought this was when I was going to stop. I didn’t really want to, whereas now I want to and I know that it’s the right time for me,” he said.