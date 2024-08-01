MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6, Live Medal Tally: India wins third medal, Swapnil Kusale bags bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions

India clinched its third medal of Paris 2024 Olympics as Swapnil Kusale bagged a bronze in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event in Chateauroux on Thursday.

Updated : Aug 01, 2024 13:56 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Swapnil Kusale waves as he is introduced before the 50m rifle 3 positions men’s final in Chateauroux on Thursday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Swapnil Kusale waves as he is introduced before the 50m rifle 3 positions men’s final in Chateauroux on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Swapnil Kusale waves as he is introduced before the 50m rifle 3 positions men’s final in Chateauroux on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP

India clinched its third medal of Paris 2024 Olympics as Swapnil Kusale bagged a bronze in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event in Chateauroux on Thursday.

China’s Liu Yukun grabbed the gold to further tighten his country’s grip on the top spot in the medal table.

France and Japan are in second and third place, respectively.

OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began on Friday and concludes on August 11.

The Paris Olympics feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDALS TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)

POS NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
1 China 10 7 3 20
2 France 8 10 8 26
3 Japan 8 3 3 15
4 Australia 7 6 3 16
5 Great Britain 6 6 5 17
6 South Korea 6 3 3 12
7 USA 5 13 12 30
8 Italy 3 6 4 13
9 Canada 2 2 3 7
10 Germany 2 2 2 6
41 India 0 0 3 3

(Updated last on August 1, 1:51 pm IST)

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in 50m 3P; Indian leads Belgium in men’s hockey
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Belgium Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey: IND 1-0 BEL; Abhishek puts India ahead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6, Live Medal Tally: India wins third medal, Swapnil Kusale bags bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze for India in Rifle men’s 50m 3 position
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympic 2024: Eyebrows raised as Solomon Islands picks marathon runner for sprint
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6, Live Medal Tally: India wins third medal, Swapnil Kusale bags bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympic 2024: Eyebrows raised as Solomon Islands picks marathon runner for sprint
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze for India in Rifle men’s 50m 3 position
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: U.S. men fall to 0-2 in 3x3 basketball pool play with 19-17 loss to Poland; Women loses to Azerbaijan
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Collins blasts ‘insincere’ Swiatek after bitter quarterfinal clash
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in 50m 3P; Indian leads Belgium in men’s hockey
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Belgium Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey: IND 1-0 BEL; Abhishek puts India ahead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6, Live Medal Tally: India wins third medal, Swapnil Kusale bags bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze for India in Rifle men’s 50m 3 position
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympic 2024: Eyebrows raised as Solomon Islands picks marathon runner for sprint
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment