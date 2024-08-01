Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6, Live Medal Tally: India wins third medal, Swapnil Kusale bags bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions

India clinched its third medal of Paris 2024 Olympics as Swapnil Kusale bagged a bronze in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event in Chateauroux on Thursday.

China’s Liu Yukun grabbed the gold to further tighten his country’s grip on the top spot in the medal table.

France and Japan are in second and third place, respectively.

OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began on Friday and concludes on August 11.

The Paris Olympics feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDALS TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)

POS NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL 1 China 10 7 3 20 2 France 8 10 8 26 3 Japan 8 3 3 15 4 Australia 7 6 3 16 5 Great Britain 6 6 5 17 6 South Korea 6 3 3 12 7 USA 5 13 12 30 8 Italy 3 6 4 13 9 Canada 2 2 3 7 10 Germany 2 2 2 6 41 India 0 0 3 3

(Updated last on August 1, 1:51 pm IST)