Paris 2024 Olympics: Denmark’s Holger Rune withdraws with wrist injury

Published : Jul 25, 2024 07:40 IST , Toronto - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Denmark’s Holger Rune.
Denmark’s Holger Rune. | Photo Credit: AP

Holger Rune has withdrawn from the Paris 2024 Olympics due to a wrist injury, the Dane said on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Rune, who is 16th in the world rankings, was set to make his Olympics debut in Paris.

“I am really sorry that I will be unable to play the Olympics. It’s something I’ve been looking forward to playing and being a part of,” Rune wrote on X.

“I have played with pain in my wrist throughout both the clay and grass seasons, so I have to take the medical recommendations seriously,” he added.

Rune most recently competed last week in Hamburg, Germany where he retired from his quarter-final match against eventual champion Arthur Fils of France while trailing 6-4, 4-1. 

ALSO READ | World number one Jannik Sinner out of Paris Olympics 2024 due to illness

Rune is the latest of a number of tennis players to withdraw from the competition, with world number one Jannik Sinner also pulling out earlier on Wednesday, citing tonsillitis as the problem. Olympic silver medallist Marketa Vondrousova and Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz pulled out of the tournament on Monday.

Other notable absences from tennis at the Games include world number three Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur, Emma Raducanu, and Ben Shelton.

The Olympic tennis events get under way at Roland Garros in Paris on Saturday, the day after the opening ceremony.

