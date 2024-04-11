IPL 2024 Points Table after MI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians moves to seventh spot after thrashing Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians (MI) thrashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 25th match of the IPL 2024 and moved to seventh spot in the points table on Thursday.

MI now is four points in five matches. Meanwhile RCB is struggling at the ninth spot with just one win in six matches so far.

On Wednesday, GT got back to winning ways after suffering a loss in its last game and also handed RR its first loss of the season.

Royals though continue to be at the top of the points table with eight points in five matches.

Here is the updated points table after the MI vs RCB match:

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 8 +0.871 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 6 +1.528 3 Lucknow Super Giants 4 3 1 6 +0.775 4 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 6 +0.666 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 6 +0.344 6 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 6 -0.637 7 Mumbai Indians 5 2 3 4 -0.073 8 Punjab Kings 5 2 3 4 -0.196 9 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 1 4 2 -0.843 10 Delhi Capitals 5 1 4 2 -1.370

*Updated after MI vs RCB match on April 11.