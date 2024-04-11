Mumbai Indians (MI) thrashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 25th match of the IPL 2024 and moved to seventh spot in the points table on Thursday.
MI now is four points in five matches. Meanwhile RCB is struggling at the ninth spot with just one win in six matches so far.
On Wednesday, GT got back to winning ways after suffering a loss in its last game and also handed RR its first loss of the season.
Royals though continue to be at the top of the points table with eight points in five matches.
Here is the updated points table after the MI vs RCB match:
|Pos
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|4
|1
|8
|+0.871
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+1.528
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+0.775
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.666
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.344
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|3
|3
|6
|-0.637
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|2
|3
|4
|-0.073
|8
|Punjab Kings
|5
|2
|3
|4
|-0.196
|9
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|5
|1
|4
|2
|-0.843
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|1
|4
|2
|-1.370
*Updated after MI vs RCB match on April 11.
Latest on Sportstar
- MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians wins by 7 wickets in 15.3 overs; Surya, Kishan score quickfire fifties
- IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after MI vs RCB: Bumrah moves to top after fifer; Chahal second
- IPL 2024 Points Table after MI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians moves to seventh spot after thrashing Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 7: Praggnanandhaa takes on Caruana; Gukesh vs Firouzja; When, where to watch
- Neeraj Chopra: Not worried about others throwing 90m, I’ve beaten them at the Olympics and Worlds
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE