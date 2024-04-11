MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UCL broadcaster fires pundit after discriminatory comments about Barca’s Lamine Yamal

Burgos, a former Argentina goalkeeper and assistant manager at Atletico Madrid, said: “if (professional football) doesn’t go well for him, he (Yamal) could end up at a traffic light.”

Published : Apr 11, 2024 18:39 IST - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona at Parc des Princes on April 10, 2024, in Paris, France.
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona at Parc des Princes on April 10, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona at Parc des Princes on April 10, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spanish TV station  Movistar Plus+ have fired analyst German Burgos after Barcelona and Paris St Germain refused to give interviews to the network following a comment about Barca’s Lamine Yamal ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match.

Movistar Plus+ earlier on Thursday apologised to winger Yamal after Burgos, a former Argentina goalkeeper and assistant manager at Atletico Madrid, said: “if (professional football) doesn’t go well for him, he could end up at a traffic light.”

The comment, interpreted as a reference to people who stand at traffic lights asking drivers for money, sparked outrage and led to both teams refusing to give interviews to the Spanish rights holder after the match.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2023-24 - Wolves manager Gary O’Neil charged for ‘threatening’ behaviour after loss to West Ham

The remark by Burgos was made as 16-year-old Spanish international Yamal, who was born in Spain to Moroccan and Equatorial Guinean parents, did kick-ups during the warm-up, and the programme host praised the teenager’s skills.

After Barcelona’s 3-2 win in the quarterfinal, first leg in Paris, on-field reporter Ricardo Sierra told viewers UEFA, Barca and PSG were “extremely angry” with Burgos’s remark and had said no members of either team would speak to the network in protest.

Burgos then apologised, saying that “sometimes humour gets you into trouble” and the 54-year-old later posted a more extensive apology on his social media, stressing his “intention was not to denigrate Lamine Yamal, quite the contrary.”

Movistar Plus+ on Thursday said they would take “appropriate measures to ensure that such events do not recur” before issuing another statement saying they would “immediately cease their collaboration agreement” with Burgos and warn the programme’s presenters.

“Movistar Plus+ condemns any kind of discrimination and will not allow this type of comment from any of the employees or collaborators linked to the platform,” the TV broadcaster said.

Yamal has become an important part of the Barca and Spain forward line, breaking several records at a young age.

Last year, he became Barcelona’s youngest debutant in an official match and Spain’s youngest international and goalscorer, among other records.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2023-24 - Burnley’s Vincent Kompany gets touchline ban for protesting decision in Chelsea draw

On Wednesday, he also became the youngest player to appear in a Champions League quarterfinal.

Burgos’s remarks will further fuel the debate swirling around racism in Spanish football, with 16 incidents of racist abuse against Real Madrid’s Brazil winger Vinicius Jr reported to Spanish prosecutors by La Liga in the last two seasons.

Earlier in April, Getafe was ordered to partially close its central stand for three matches following racist and xenophobic abuse suffered by Sevilla manager Quique Sanchez Flores and player Marcos Acuna in a LaLiga game.

The same day, a Spanish third-division match between Rayo Majadahonda and Sestao River was suspended after Rayo’s Senegalese goalkeeper Cheikh Kane Sarr confronted a rival fan who he said was racially abusing him.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lamine Yamal /

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League to introduce semi-automated offside technology from 2024-25 season: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out, BFC v MBSG updates, Where to watch, Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians takes on Royal Challengers Bengaluru; Toss at 7 pm
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians or Royal Challengers Bengaluru - who will coin flip favour?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sumit Nagal bows out of Monte Carlo Masters 2024, loses to Holger Rune in second round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. CONCACAF Champions Cup: Monterrey eliminates Inter Miami
    Reuters
  2. Brazil’s Senate creates commission to investigate alleged football match-fixing
    AP
  3. Monterrey vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal 2nd Leg HIGHLIGHTS: Gallardo, Vazquez, Berterame score in 3-1 win over Lionel Messi’s side
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain court rejects appeals against release of Dani Alves on bail
    AFP
  5. Serie A: Roma fans raise money to pay Mancini’s fine for waving giant flag ridiculing Lazio after derby win
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League to introduce semi-automated offside technology from 2024-25 season: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out, BFC v MBSG updates, Where to watch, Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians takes on Royal Challengers Bengaluru; Toss at 7 pm
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians or Royal Challengers Bengaluru - who will coin flip favour?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sumit Nagal bows out of Monte Carlo Masters 2024, loses to Holger Rune in second round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment