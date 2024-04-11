MagazineBuy Print

O.J. Simpson dead: NFL star and protagonist in sensational murder trial dies at 76

National Football League star O.J. Simpson, whose career was eclipsed by a sensational murder trial of his former wife and her friend, died at 76, his family confirmed on Thursday.

Published : Apr 11, 2024 20:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Simpson had been battling cancer and had been in the hospital.
Simpson had been battling cancer and had been in the hospital.
infoIcon

Simpson had been battling cancer and had been in the hospital. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

O.J. Simpson, the National Football League (NFL) star whose 1995 acquittal in the so-called “trial of the century” for the brutal murders of his wife and a male friend gripped the world, has died at the age of 76, his family announced.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” read a statement posted by Simpson’s family on X. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”

More to follow.

