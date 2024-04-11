O.J. Simpson dead: NFL star and protagonist in sensational murder trial dies at 76

O.J. Simpson, the National Football League (NFL) star whose 1995 acquittal in the so-called “trial of the century” for the brutal murders of his wife and a male friend gripped the world, has died at the age of 76, his family announced.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” read a statement posted by Simpson’s family on X. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”

More to follow.