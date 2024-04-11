MagazineBuy Print

Ayrton Senna’s first F1 boss Ted Toleman dies

Toleman’s list of F1 drivers also included Brian Henton, Derek Warwick, Bruno Giacomelli, Johnny Cecotto, Stefan Johansson, Pierluigi Martini and Piercarlo Ghinzani.

Published : Apr 11, 2024 17:09 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File Photo: A Toleman TG formula one racing car from 1983.
File Photo: A Toleman TG formula one racing car from 1983. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: A Toleman TG formula one racing car from 1983. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Formula One team chief Ted Toleman, who gave Ayrton Senna his debut, has died at the age of 86, it was announced on Thursday.

The founder and boss of the eponymous outfit enjoyed success in junior categories before stepping up to F1 in the early 1980s.

Senna finished second at the rain-hit Monaco Grand Prix in the Brazilian’s rookie 1984 season, giving the British team its best-ever F1 result.

Toleman scored two further podiums with Senna in Britain and Portugal that year, while it also claimed a sole pole position when Teo Fabi beat the weather conditions at the 1985 German Grand Prix.

ALSO READ | Max Verstappen reigns supreme in Suzuka

After five seasons in F1, which yielded 26 points, Toleman sold up to Benetton and the squad rebranded for the 1986 campaign.

Toleman’s list of F1 drivers also included Brian Henton, Derek Warwick, Bruno Giacomelli, Johnny Cecotto, Stefan Johansson, Pierluigi Martini and Piercarlo Ghinzani.

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, paid tribute to Toleman.

“I am saddened to hear that Ted Toleman has passed away,” he said. “He gave so much to Formula 1 and his achievements and legacy will always be part of our history. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

