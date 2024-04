PBKS vs MI Toss Updates, IPL 2024 Live: Who will coin flip favour - Punjab Kings or Mumbai Indians?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 33 of the IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab on Thursday.

FOLLOW | LIVE: PBKS VS MI SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES

Toss set to happen at 7PM IST.

PBKS - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)

Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Loss: 1 - WWL

Result after losing toss: Wins: 0; Losses: 3 - LLL

MI - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)

Result after winning toss: Win: 1; Losses: 3 - LLWL

Result after losing toss: Win: 1; Loss: 1 - LW

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur - Toss and match results in IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 2; Loss: 1

Team batting first: Win: 1; Losses: 2;

Predicted Lineups:

Punjab Kings Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel.

Bowl 1st: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Player options: Arshdeep Singh/Ashutosh Sharma, Rilee Roussow, Sikandar Raza, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidwath Kaverappa.

READ THE PREVIEW | PBKS vs MI, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians looks for first away win against a struggling Punjab Kings side

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (C), Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bowl 1st: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (C), Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal.

Impact Player Options: Suryakumar Yadav /Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Shams Mulani.