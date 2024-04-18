IPL 2024, CSK vs LSG: Tickets for Chennai’s fourth home game to go on sale on April 20

The tickets for Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) fourth home game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 scheduled to be played on April 23 at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium to go on sale online on April 20.

Tickets will be available online from 10:40 AM through PAYTM and www.insider.in.

In the online sale only two tickets will be issued per person.

The five-time IPL champion is currently third in the points table with eight points from six matches. KL Rahul’s LSG is in fifth position with six points in as many matches.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team has won its last two matches while the Lucknow-based team has lost its previous two encounters.