IPL 2024, CSK vs LSG: Tickets for Chennai’s fourth home game to go on sale on April 20

Tickets will be available online on April 20 from 10:40 AM.

Published : Apr 18, 2024 15:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings celebrates a fall of wicket against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings celebrates a fall of wicket against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings celebrates a fall of wicket against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: PTI

The tickets for Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) fourth home game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 scheduled to be played on April 23 at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium to go on sale online on April 20.

Tickets will be available online from 10:40 AM through PAYTM and www.insider.in.

In the online sale only two tickets will be issued per person.

ALSO READ | Devon Conway ruled out due to an injury, Chennai Super Kings adds Richard Gleeson as replacement

The five-time IPL champion is currently third in the points table with eight points from six matches. KL Rahul’s LSG is in fifth position with six points in as many matches.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team has won its last two matches while the Lucknow-based team has lost its previous two encounters.

Related Topics

Ruturaj Gaikwad /

IPL 2024 /

Chennai Super Kings /

Lucknow Super Giants /

KL Rahul

