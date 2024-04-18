MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Live Streaming Info, telecast details, all you need to know

Punjab has won two games in six matches and stands eighth in the points table with four points, while Mumbai has also won two and lost four of its six matches and is placed ninth, lower than Punjab on account of net run rate.

Published : Apr 18, 2024 14:12 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians takes on Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali on Thursday. 
Mumbai Indians takes on Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians takes on Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Punjab Kings host Mumbai Indians at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali on Thursday.

Punjab has won two games in six matches and stands eighth in the points table with four points, while Mumbai has also won two and lost four of its six matches and is placed ninth, lower than Punjab on account of net run rate.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 be played?

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Mohali.

When will the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 be played?

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will be played on April 18, 2024.

What time will Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match start?

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match happen?

The toss of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match on April 18?

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match?

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

