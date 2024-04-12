Formula One releases 2025 calendar to celebrate its 75th anniversary

Formula One will celebrate its 75th anniversary next year with another 24-race marathon calendar running from Australia in March through to Abu Dhabi in December.
Details of the 2025 season, released on Friday, are virtually identical to this campaign, with the F1 circus pitching up in five of the world’s seven continents.
With Ramadan in March the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will be held in April. The season-opening honours revert to Melbourne on March 16 followed by races in China, Japan, and then the Gulf double bill.
F1’s traditional four week summer break in August from Hungary to the Dutch Grand Prix is maintained. There will once again be six sprint weekends, with dates still to be confirmed.
