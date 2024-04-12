MagazineBuy Print

Formula One releases 2025 calendar to celebrate its 75th anniversary

Details of the 2025 season, released on Friday, are virtually identical to this campaign, with the F1 circus pitching up in five of the world’s seven continents.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 19:48 IST

AFP
FILE PHOTO: The season-opening honours revert to Melbourne on March 16 followed by races in China, Japan, and then the Gulf double bill.
FILE PHOTO: The season-opening honours revert to Melbourne on March 16 followed by races in China, Japan, and then the Gulf double bill. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The season-opening honours revert to Melbourne on March 16 followed by races in China, Japan, and then the Gulf double bill. | Photo Credit: AP

Formula One will celebrate its 75th anniversary next year with another 24-race marathon calendar running from Australia in March through to Abu Dhabi in December.

Details of the 2025 season, released on Friday, are virtually identical to this campaign, with the F1 circus pitching up in five of the world’s seven continents.

With Ramadan in March the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will be held in April. The season-opening honours revert to Melbourne on March 16 followed by races in China, Japan, and then the Gulf double bill.

F1’s traditional four week summer break in August from Hungary to the Dutch Grand Prix is maintained. There will once again be six sprint weekends, with dates still to be confirmed.

2025 Formula One calendar:
March 16
Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne
March 23
Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai
April 6
Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
April 13
Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir
April 20
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah
May 4
Miami Grand Prix
May 18
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Imola
May 25
Monaco Grand Prix
June 1
Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona
June 15
Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
June 29
Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg
July 6
British Grand Prix, Silverstone
July 27
Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
August 3
Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring
August 31
Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort
September 7
Italian Grand Prix, Monza
September 21
Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku
October 5
Singapore Grand Prix
October 19
United States Grand Prix, Circuit of Americas
October 26
Mexico Grand Prix
November 9
Brazil Grand Prix, Sao Paulo
November 22
Las Vegas Grand Prix
November 30
Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail
December 7
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit

