Formula One releases 2025 calendar to celebrate its 75th anniversary

Formula One will celebrate its 75th anniversary next year with another 24-race marathon calendar running from Australia in March through to Abu Dhabi in December.

Details of the 2025 season, released on Friday, are virtually identical to this campaign, with the F1 circus pitching up in five of the world’s seven continents.

With Ramadan in March the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will be held in April. The season-opening honours revert to Melbourne on March 16 followed by races in China, Japan, and then the Gulf double bill.

F1’s traditional four week summer break in August from Hungary to the Dutch Grand Prix is maintained. There will once again be six sprint weekends, with dates still to be confirmed.

2025 Formula One calendar: March 16 Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne March 23 Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai April 6 Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka April 13 Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir April 20 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah May 4 Miami Grand Prix May 18 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Imola May 25 Monaco Grand Prix June 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona June 15 Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal June 29 Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg July 6 British Grand Prix, Silverstone July 27 Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps August 3 Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring August 31 Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort September 7 Italian Grand Prix, Monza September 21 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku October 5 Singapore Grand Prix October 19 United States Grand Prix, Circuit of Americas October 26 Mexico Grand Prix November 9 Brazil Grand Prix, Sao Paulo November 22 Las Vegas Grand Prix November 30 Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail December 7 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit