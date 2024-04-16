MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Andy Murray will not have surgery on injured ankle; no timeline on return

The 36-year-old Scot rolled his ankle in the deciding set of his loss to Czech Tomas Machac during Miami Open and withdrew from this month’s Monte Carlo Masters and Munich Open

Published : Apr 16, 2024 08:26 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Andy Murray playing against Tomas Machac at the Miami Open.
Andy Murray will not undergo surgery on the ankle he injured at the Miami Open last month but no timeline has been given for his return, the BBC reported on Monday.

The 36-year-old Scot rolled his ankle in the deciding set of his loss to Czech Tomas Machac in southern Florida and withdrew from this month’s Monte Carlo Masters and Munich Open.

“Latest update from Andy is that he is now out of the walking boot and will not be having surgery on his ankle,” a spokesperson for Murray was quoted as saying.

“His rehab is going well and he is hoping to start hitting again on court soon. As yet he doesn’t have a date yet for returning to competition.”

The former World No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, who had hip resurfacing surgery in 2019, previously said he did not plan to “play much past this summer” but hoped to compete at another Olympics.

Murray had also said he hoped to play at the French Open, which starts at Roland Garros on May 26. Wimbledon, where Murray has twice been champion, begins on July 1 and the Paris Games get under way later that month. 

Related Topics

Andy Murray /

Tomas Machac /

Roland Garros /

French Open /

Wimbledon /

Miami Open /

Monte Carlo Masters

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

