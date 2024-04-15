MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brazilian umpire suspended until 2031 for corruption and betting violations

The national-level official was also fined $8,000 and given a suspended penalty of $17,001 for breaching the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP), the ITIA added.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 20:44 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative Image: The suspended umpire will be barred from officiating or attending any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by ITIA members until September 27, 2031.
Representative Image: The suspended umpire will be barred from officiating or attending any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by ITIA members until September 27, 2031. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Representative Image: The suspended umpire will be barred from officiating or attending any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by ITIA members until September 27, 2031. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Brazilian umpire Antonio Casa has been suspended for seven years and six months after admitting to charges of corruption and betting-related violations, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Monday.

The national-level official was also fined $8,000 and given a suspended penalty of $17,001 for breaching the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP), the ITIA added.

ALSO READ: ATP Rankings: Nagal jumps to career-high of 80 in singles, Bopanna loses top spot to Ebden in doubles

“Casa admitted to seven breaches of the TACP, including attempting to commit a corruption offence, manipulation of match scoring for betting purposes, and facilitation of betting,” the ITIA said.

The suspended umpire will be barred from officiating or attending any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by ITIA members until September 27, 2031.

Related Topics

ITIA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs BAN-W: Asha Sobhana, Sajana Sajeevan earn maiden India call-ups against Bangladesh
    PTI
  2. RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Travis Head registers fourth fastest century; List of fastest hundreds in Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG 1-0 MCFC; Second half begins; Liston puts Super Giant in the lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brazilian umpire suspended until 2031 for corruption and betting violations
    Reuters
  5. RCB vs SRH Live score, IPL 2024 Updates: Head smashes century, Klaasen hits fifty
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Brazilian umpire suspended until 2031 for corruption and betting violations
    Reuters
  2. Returning Nadal wants to enjoy comeback ‘gift’
    AFP
  3. ATP Rankings: Nagal jumps to career-high of 80 in singles, Bopanna loses top spot to Ebden in doubles
    Team Sportstar
  4. Stefanos Tsitsipas wins Monte Carlo Masters for third time
    AFP
  5. Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from ATP Barcelona Open: organisers
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs BAN-W: Asha Sobhana, Sajana Sajeevan earn maiden India call-ups against Bangladesh
    PTI
  2. RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Travis Head registers fourth fastest century; List of fastest hundreds in Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG 1-0 MCFC; Second half begins; Liston puts Super Giant in the lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brazilian umpire suspended until 2031 for corruption and betting violations
    Reuters
  5. RCB vs SRH Live score, IPL 2024 Updates: Head smashes century, Klaasen hits fifty
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment