Aryna Sabalenka to face good friend Paula Badosa in Stuttgart opener

Sabalenka has finished runner-up on her last three appearances in Stuttgart, losing the final to former No.1 Ashleigh Barty in 2021 and current No.1 Iga Swiatek in 2022 and 2023.

Published : Apr 16, 2024 11:39 IST , STUTTGART - 2 MINS READ

AP
Aryna Sabalenka at a press conference during the Stuttgart Open
Aryna Sabalenka at a press conference during the Stuttgart Open | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka at a press conference during the Stuttgart Open | Photo Credit: AP

Paula Badosa battled past Diana Shnaider 6-3, 6-4 to set up a match with friend and World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka at the Stuttgart Open on Monday.

Shnaider fended off four match points before former No. 2 Badosa took her fifth opportunity at the clay-court tournament.

Badosa’s 10 double faults allowed Shnaider eight break point opportunities. The 20-year-old Russian was unable to take any of them on the center court in Stuttgart.

Sachia Vickery of the United States defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 7-6(2), 7-5 and will next face compatriot Coco Gauff, the World No. 3.

Veronika Kudermetova of Russia outlasted Barbora Krejčíková 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 for a second-round meeting with No. 4 Elena Rybakina.

Kudermetova was a break down in the deciding set but fought back and took her first match point to prevail after three hours, six minutes — one of the longest matches ever in Stuttgart.

Gauff, Sabalenka, Swiatek and Rybakina all received first-round byes. Eight of the Top 10 women are at the tournament.

Swiatek is bidding to become the first three-time champion in Stuttgart since Maria Sharapova won from 2012-14. The Pole will open against Elise Mertens or Tatjana Maria.

Related Topics

Aryna Sabalenka /

Paula Badosa /

Coco Gauff /

Iga Swiatek /

WTA /

Stuttgart Open

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

