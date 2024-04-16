MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barcelona Open: Nakashima ousts Rublev in first round

Brandon Nakashima dumped a raging Andrey Rublev out of the Barcelona Open in the first round with a 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) victory on Tuesday.

Published : Apr 16, 2024 20:30 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Brandon Nakashima of the United States in action.
Brandon Nakashima of the United States in action. | Photo Credit: MICHAEL OWENS
infoIcon

Brandon Nakashima of the United States in action. | Photo Credit: MICHAEL OWENS

Brandon Nakashima dumped a raging Andrey Rublev out of the Barcelona Open in the first round with a 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) victory on Tuesday.

The American, ranked 87th, ousted the world number eight, who made five double faults and only forced one break point in the match.

Nakashima edged the first set by breaking the Russian in the ninth game for 5-4 and then surviving a break point before serving out.

Rublev, second seed at the tournament, saved four second-set break points but tumbled to defeat in the tie-break after sending a backhand long.

READ | Aryna Sabalenka to face good friend Paula Badosa in Stuttgart opener

The Russian smashed his racket repeatedly on the ground before storming off.

Later Tuesday, Rafael Nadal makes his return against Flavio Cobolli.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has not played on the ATP Tour since January in Brisbane, where he felt a hip injury flare up.

Nadal, 37, is the record 12-time Barcelona Open winner and he said Monday making his return at the tournament was a “gift”.

The Spaniard missed the majority of the 2023 season injured and expects this year to be his last as a professional.

Nadal’s compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, champion in Barcelona in 2022 and 2023, withdrew on Sunday with a forearm injury.

Related Topics

Barcelona Open /

Brandon Nakashima /

Andrey Rublev /

Rafael Nadal /

Carlos Alcaraz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Top five players of the league stage
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Narine smashes half-century, KKR motors on
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona Open: Nakashima ousts Rublev in first round
    AFP
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 16: Educational group launches United Kolkata Sports Club, aims to play in ISL
    Team Sportstar
  5. A maiden India call-up at 33, Asha Shobana hopes her journey will inspire other women cricketers
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Barcelona Open: Nakashima ousts Rublev in first round
    AFP
  2. Aryna Sabalenka to face good friend Paula Badosa in Stuttgart opener
    AP
  3. Alcaraz uncertain about Madrid title defence due to arm injury
    Reuters
  4. Andy Murray will not have surgery on injured ankle; no timeline on return
    Reuters
  5. Brazilian umpire suspended until 2031 for corruption and betting violations
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Top five players of the league stage
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Narine smashes half-century, KKR motors on
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona Open: Nakashima ousts Rublev in first round
    AFP
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 16: Educational group launches United Kolkata Sports Club, aims to play in ISL
    Team Sportstar
  5. A maiden India call-up at 33, Asha Shobana hopes her journey will inspire other women cricketers
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment