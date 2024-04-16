MagazineBuy Print

Barcelona vs PSG LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 QF second leg: BAR 0-0 PSG ; Hakimi starts for PSG

BAR vs PSG, Live score: Live updates of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain being played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

Updated : Apr 17, 2024 00:36 IST

Team Sportstar
Robert Lewandowski warms up before the start of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between FC Barcelona and Paris SG at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona.
Robert Lewandowski warms up before the start of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between FC Barcelona and Paris SG at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AFP
Robert Lewandowski warms up before the start of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between FC Barcelona and Paris SG at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain being played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

  • April 17, 2024 00:27
    Minutes to kick off!!

    The players are making their way into the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona. Ter Stegen leads the home side while Marquinhos leads PSG

  • April 17, 2024 00:20
    10 minutes to kick off!!!

  • April 17, 2024 00:19
    How many saves will he have to make today?
  • April 17, 2024 00:01
    Javier Pastore is backing PSG to pull of the comeback
  • April 16, 2024 23:51
    Take look at Luis Enrique-led Barcelona’s ‘La Remontada’

    Barcelona vs PSG: Looking back at the iconic Champions League clash where Messi and Co. pulled off ‘La Remontada’

  • April 16, 2024 23:43
    HEAD-TO-HEAD

    Matches played: 13

    FC Barcelona: 5

    Paris Saint-Germain: 4

    Draws: 4

  • April 16, 2024 23:33
    PREVIEW

    Paris Saint-Germain started the first leg unbeaten in its previous 27 games in all competitions but was undone by a Barcelona side looking to return the club to the summit of European football after crashing out in the group stage two years in a row.

    Raphinha scored twice and Andreas Christensen came off the bench to head in the winning goal as Barcelona won 3-2 away to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg.

    PSG was given the weekend off from Ligue 1 action to rest for the second leg, which is an advantage Luis Enrique thinks will help with applying an aggressive game plan

  • April 16, 2024 23:24
    Paris Saint-Germain starting XI

    Donnarumma (gk), Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola

  • April 16, 2024 23:23
    FC Barcelona starting XI

    Ter Stegen (gk), Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Yamal, Lewandowskil, Raphinha

  • April 16, 2024 23:22
    LINEUPS ARE OUT!!

  • April 16, 2024 23:18
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg between Barcelona and PSG will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

    The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match between Barcelona and PSG will also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website.

