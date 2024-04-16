Barcelona vs PSG LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 QF second leg: BAR 0-0 PSG ; Hakimi starts for PSG

PREVIEW

Paris Saint-Germain started the first leg unbeaten in its previous 27 games in all competitions but was undone by a Barcelona side looking to return the club to the summit of European football after crashing out in the group stage two years in a row.

Raphinha scored twice and Andreas Christensen came off the bench to head in the winning goal as Barcelona won 3-2 away to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg.

PSG was given the weekend off from Ligue 1 action to rest for the second leg, which is an advantage Luis Enrique thinks will help with applying an aggressive game plan