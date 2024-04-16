Barcelona vs PSG LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 QF second leg: BAR 0-0 PSG ; Hakimi starts for PSG

- April 17, 2024 00:27Minutes to kick off!!
The players are making their way into the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona. Ter Stegen leads the home side while Marquinhos leads PSG
- April 17, 2024 00:2010 minutes to kick off!!!
- April 17, 2024 00:19How many saves will he have to make today?
- April 17, 2024 00:01Javier Pastore is backing PSG to pull of the comeback
- April 16, 2024 23:43HEAD-TO-HEAD
Matches played: 13
FC Barcelona: 5
Paris Saint-Germain: 4
Draws: 4
- April 16, 2024 23:33PREVIEW
Paris Saint-Germain started the first leg unbeaten in its previous 27 games in all competitions but was undone by a Barcelona side looking to return the club to the summit of European football after crashing out in the group stage two years in a row.
Raphinha scored twice and Andreas Christensen came off the bench to head in the winning goal as Barcelona won 3-2 away to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg.
PSG was given the weekend off from Ligue 1 action to rest for the second leg, which is an advantage Luis Enrique thinks will help with applying an aggressive game plan
- April 16, 2024 23:24Paris Saint-Germain starting XI
Donnarumma (gk), Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola
- April 16, 2024 23:23FC Barcelona starting XI
Ter Stegen (gk), Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Yamal, Lewandowskil, Raphinha
- April 16, 2024 23:22LINEUPS ARE OUT!!
- April 16, 2024 23:18LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg between Barcelona and PSG will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match between Barcelona and PSG will also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website.
