IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer fined for first slow over-rate offence against Rajasthan Royals

KKR had to field with four fielders outside the ring, as opposed to the stipulated five, in the final over of the second innings due to its slow over rate

Published : Apr 17, 2024 12:59 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Shreyas Iyer during the IPL 2024 match against RCB.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Shreyas Iyer during the IPL 2024 match against RCB. | Photo Credit: AP
Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Shreyas Iyer during the IPL 2024 match against RCB. | Photo Credit: AP

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the side’s IPL 2024 game against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

KKR lost to Royals by two wickets with Jos Buttler smashing an unbeaten 107 off 60 balls.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” said the IPL in a release.

It was the Royals’ sixth win in seven matches while KKR suffered their second loss in six games.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Shreyas Iyer /

Kolkata Knight Riders

